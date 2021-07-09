Funeral homes under strain as deaths surge in South African hub

JOHANNESBURG – For over a week, South Africa has been gripped by the worst levels of deadly violence and looting the country has seen since the end of apartheid in 1994. Hospital trauma units have experienced an influx of casualties. At least 117 people have died, 11 during a stampede as people attacked a mall, many of which have been looted. Businesses, big and small, have closed shop and sent staff home. Long-haul trucks have been torched. A child was thrown to safety from a burning building, just one of many structures set ablaze that have lit up the evening news bulletins. Losses have been estimated to be in the millions of dollars. The national currency has tumbled against the dollar. A blood bank was looted while the president gave a televised speech addressing the crisis. COVID vaccination sites have suspended operations. And more than 1,200 arrests have been made.