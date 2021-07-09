Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Funeral homes under strain as deaths surge in South African hub

By Khuleko Siwele
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Africa’s commercial hub of Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria, risks running out of coffins as COVID-19-related deaths surge. While a third wave of coronavirus cases in South Africa’s worst-affected province may have peaked, fatalities have risen 57% in the past week, data from National Institute of Communicable Diseases shows.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Makhura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Johannesburg#The Surge#Funeral Directors#South African#Sonja Smith Funeral Group#Avbob Mutual Society#Thom Kight And Co#Covid 19 Advisory Panel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
India
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
AfricaFox News

South African looting 'orchestrated,' police minister says

Shadowy forces are increasingly claimed to be behind the devastating looting and violence which has led to over 100 deaths and estimated damage and losses of more than $1 billion in South Africa this past week. The looting is "orchestrated", said Bheki Cele, the country’s police minister. "Is this a...
SocietyCBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.
HealthSentinel

The revolt in South Africa is the portrait of an exhausted continent – 07/15/2021 – World

No other African country has been as affected by the pandemic as South Africa. The continent’s financial and industrial center, Gauteng – the province where Pretoria, the capital, and Johannesburg, the main city – concentrated the largest number of cases in the three waves that devastated the continent. With 14,000 of the 64,000 deaths in the country to date, it is the province with the highest number of deaths.
Politicstucsonpost.com

South Africa President to Rally Base as Riot Cleanup Goes On

SOWETO - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to join post-riot clean-up efforts on Sunday as his government warned against vigilantism and sought to avert racial conflict following the unrest. The country was gripped by more than a week of chaos that claimed more than 200 lives as looters...
AfricaPosted by
Vice

How South Africa Erupted

JOHANNESBURG – For over a week, South Africa has been gripped by the worst levels of deadly violence and looting the country has seen since the end of apartheid in 1994. Hospital trauma units have experienced an influx of casualties. At least 117 people have died, 11 during a stampede as people attacked a mall, many of which have been looted. Businesses, big and small, have closed shop and sent staff home. Long-haul trucks have been torched. A child was thrown to safety from a burning building, just one of many structures set ablaze that have lit up the evening news bulletins. Losses have been estimated to be in the millions of dollars. The national currency has tumbled against the dollar. A blood bank was looted while the president gave a televised speech addressing the crisis. COVID vaccination sites have suspended operations. And more than 1,200 arrests have been made.
PoliticsBeaumont Enterprise

Key highway reopens as South African army helps restore calm

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — After being closed for a week by the violent unrest that rocked parts of South Africa, a strategic highway has reopened, officials announced Friday. The unrest, triggered by the imprisonment last week of former President Jacob Zuma, began at the Mooi River toll gate for the N3 highway where more than 20 trucks were burned.
AdvocacyCNET

South African riots death toll hits 72: Unrest explained

South Africa is in strife. President Cyril Ramaphosa has called in 25,000 military troops to stop the looting and rioting that's raged since last Friday. It's being called the worst spate of violence since Apartheid ended in 1994: The death toll has reached 72 as of Tuesday, and over 1,700 people have been arrested.
AfricaPublic Radio International PRI

South Africa rebuilding after looting

Rioting, looting and violence has been plaguing the South African provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and cities like Johannesburg and Pretoria. This all comes in the weeks following the arrest of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma. Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. Now, as the looting and disorder seem to be simmering down, businesses are trying to find a way to get back on their feet. Host Marco Werman speaks with Mbali Ndhlovu, one of the co-founders of RebuildSA, a volunteer group helping businesses rebuild and recover in the aftermath of the looting.
PoliticsArkansas Online

Troops deploy in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG -- In one of the largest deployments of soldiers since the end of white minority rule, 25,000 South African troops began taking up positions Thursday to help quell weeklong riots sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. At least 117 people have been killed in the violence, authorities said.
LifestyleBakery and Snacks

South African food giant loses over £7m worth of snacks & treats to looting, halts bread production

Tiger Brands has reported the loss of stock from a number of its sites during the recent civil unrest is in excess of R150m (£7m). South Africa’s biggest food manufacturer – which produces household brands like Jungle Oats cereals and snacks and Albany Bread – said several of its sites in KwaZulu Natal (KZN) and Gauteng had ‘come under fire’ from citizens rebelling against the decision to jail former South African president Jacob Zuma.
Africaeturbonews.com

African Tourism Board condemns South African Lawlessness

The current situation in the Republic of South Africa is concerning. The worst violence in years broke out after the jailing of former RSA president Zuma. Anger at post-apartheid inequalities underpin riots. Residents organize to protect property, confront looters. South Africa Presidency considers further military deployment. The Chairman of the...
Houston Chronicle

South African clinic goes wild with veterinary care

A tiger with a tummy ache, an anaconda refusing to eat, a gorilla with a stuffy nose - these aren't animals you would find when you take your dog to the veterinarian. But at one clinic in South Africa, the patients are often wild. "We house all animals, from a...
Public Healthsciencecodex.com

Beta (South Africa) variant may increase risk for COVID-19 hospitalization and death, large-scale South African study suggests

For interviews with the report authors, please contact Dr Waasila Jassat, National Institute for Communicable Diseases of the National Health Laboratory Service, South Africa E) waasilaj@nicd.ac.za T) +27(0)82 927 4138. Alternative contact in the ECCMID Press Room: Tony Kirby T) + 44(0)7834 385827 E) tony@tonykirby.com or Rachael Davies T) +44(0)797...
Worldpoundsterlinglive.com

South African Rand Usually Weakens in the 3rd Quarter

- But some strategists back more ZAR strength ahead. President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 [Photo: GCIS]. GBP/ZAR reference rates at publication:. Spot: 19.86. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 19.17-19.31. Transfer specialist rates (indicative): 19.68-19.72. Get a...
Public Healthinvesting.com

NICD Reports 14 701 New COVID-19 Cases

Share with your network! The NICD Reported 14 701 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 283 880. This increase represents a 29.1% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 291 COVID-19 related...

Comments / 0

Community Policy