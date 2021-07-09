Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Sets Site on Expansive International Expansion

Promoting Jim Perkins to Executive Vice President of International Sales and Support. Perkins is tasked with not only continuing to develop Dickey’s global footprint but also to prepare and build out its global personality, structure, and work ethic through Single Thread Management. “Dickey’s is deeply focused on international and over the course of the past two years, with the number of global partnerships created, we’ve realized the need to educate and cultivate a global perspective towards partnership. I’m excited to lead this task for this family brand and be a minor component of the evolution and next step for this brand” says Jim Perkins, Executive Vice President of International Sales and Support.