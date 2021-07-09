6 Best Online Essay Writing Services To Pay Attention To in 2021

More details and registration at http://www.signmeup.com/7S2VTG7. The University of Iowa is known nationally as "The Writing University," and our institution boasts a rich tradition of great writing and an early and enduring commitment to the creative arts. Iowa’s tradition of writing has been guided by the principle that, though writing is a solitary practice, it’s one significantly enriched by interaction with other writers. There has also been a growing focus in recent years on how writing and language are critical in so many other professions and pursuits beyond the purely literary. It's fitting, then, that we continue to offer an annual opportunity for social workers and other helping professionals to gather in a workshop space for an intensive experience to work on their writing craft and learn how it can be leveraged, both in practice and in reflective self-care. While this year's "workshop space" will be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we anticipate an equally rich and connective experience for participants in these unprecedented times!