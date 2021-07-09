Vegan Cinnamon Roll Chain Cinnaholic to Nearly Double In Size With 60 New Locations
California-based vegan bakery chain Cinnaholic will be nearly doubling in size following a franchise expansion this year. The bakery specializes in vegan cinnamon rolls that can be customized with nearly 20 different frosting flavors (think marshmallow, cake batter, and strawberry flavors) and dozens of additional topping options, from Oreo cookies to pie crumble. In addition to customized cinnamon rolls, stores also offer made-from-scratch brownies, cookies, and edible cookie dough.vegnews.com
