ADVICE: Does tattoo ink linger inside me?
I am thinking about getting my third tattoo, but I have read some studies that show tattoo ink can show up in other parts of the body — like lymph nodes. Is this dangerous?. Tattoo enthusiasts may be more preoccupied with what’s going on their skin than what’s happening under the surface. But some may be surprised that research suggests there’s more to body art than skin and self-expression, with tattoo ink showing up in lymph nodes and elsewhere in the body.www.healthing.ca
