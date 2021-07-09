ADVICE: Does tattoo ink linger inside me?

If your “little girl” is a functioning adult now, but you want to do something special with or for her, you might want to consider a tattoo. Hear us out! If you’ve never had a tattoo before and had no intentions of getting one, this might seem oddly out of character and a bit trite. If you’re already tatted up or if you’ve spent time talking about what tattoos you always wanted, this might be the way to go. Whether you two just faced an incredibly rough time together and overcame the odds as a father-daughter duo or you’re simply besties, matching or corresponding tattoos could be a fun and memorable thing to do. Heck, you can even get lyrics from your favorite father-daughter songs as matching tattoos. Be still your Girl Dad heart!