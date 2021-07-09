Cancel
Local Theater Is Back In A Big Way

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Watson as the baker, left, and Dae Spearing as the baker's wife rehearse a scene from "Into the Woods" at the Downtown Theatre. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic file 2014) I’m an unapologetic Theater Geek, having raised three theatrical children with my spouse/mom-ager Meg Young…we’ve literally seen 12 different versions of...

KOMO News

World premiere ushers live theater back into WA

QUINCY, WA - Live theater’s making a return in Washington. Federal Way’s CenterStage stages Christmas in July, and Stage B in Quincy’s hosting a world premiere. That new contemporary musical, titled "How Can I Love You” features a large cast; 16 actors. The characters they play, sharing a common thread of memory loss.
West Chester, PADaily Local News

Uptown! Theater in West Chester is back to filling seats

WEST CHESTER — The show must go on. Performers are booking gigs and fans are again filling the seats at the recently reopened Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Thanks to contributions from the public and government pandemic grants, the Uptown! Center has weathered what everyone hopes was the worst of the global pandemic.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Scene

Live, In-Person Theater is Back in Cleveland; Here's What's Happening Through January on Local Stages

As we continue to sort out the COVID Vaxed from the Unvaxed, while also keeping a wary eye on the Variants (viral and human), the local theater community is slowly but relentlessly pursuing an ample schedule of plays for the second half of Recovery Year 2021. Clearly, the last 15 months have done significant damage to theaters across Northeast Ohio, in terms of finances and personnel. But true to the oldest showbiz maxim of all, the shows must go on!
Lorain, OHChronicle-Telegram

Lorain Community Music Theater returns with 'Back to Broadway – A Virtual Cabaret'

IF YOU GO WHAT: Lorain Community Music Theater presents “Back to Broadway: A Virtual Cabaret” WHEN: 7 p.m. today PRICE: free (donations accepted) INFO: facebook.com/LCMTshows. The pandemic might have robbed Lorain Community Music Theater organizers from producing “Mamma Mia!” last year and “Cinderella” this summer, but the popular nonprofit company...
Hanover, NHDartmouth

VoxLab Is Back, Developing New Kinds of Theater

For the ninth year, at various spots on campus, alumni in the performing arts and current drama students will once again bring live theater-in-progress to the Upper Valley. VoxLab has changed its name, but its mission as an incubator for new work has remained constant since its founding, as VoxFest, in 2013 by Matthew Cohn ’08, Kate Mulley ’05, and Thom Pasculli ’05.
Theater & DanceWicked Local

What’s on local stages? Theater shows to check out

The show: “The Cake,” by Rebekah Brunstetter, directed by David Drake. What it’s about: This 2019 comedy is about a Bible-quoting North Carolina baker who reconsiders her longtime beliefs and her own marriage after the daughter of her deceased best friend requests a cake for her wedding to another woman.
Theater & DanceYakima Herald Republic

Bravo: Live theater (er, 'theatre') is coming back

Yes, I know the standard American spelling of “theatre” ends in “er” abd not “re,” but when it comes to live productions, I can’t help but go a little United Kingdom and spell it like the Brits; they seem to somehow embody an elevation of things theatrical. And I’m aware that it flies in the face of custom established all the way back in the 18th century, shortly after the American Revolution. But the American spelling came from Noah Webster, after all, not Noah from the Bible, so it’s not sacred.
thecamarilloacorn.com

Theaters ready to step back into the spotlight

It’s been said that theater mirrors society, nurtures friendships and contributes to the local economy. Our communities are fortunate to have many theater groups that allow local audiences to enjoy quality live entertainment at familyfriendly prices right in their own backyard. Through live theater, actors, singers and dancers interpret the...
Marion, ILrandolphcountyheraldtribune.com

'MAMA MIA!' Artstarts bring live theater back to the MCCC stage this weekend

MARION -- What do you get when you prevent a group of actors, musicians and other theater folks from practicing their craft for a year and a half because of a worldwide pandemic?. In the case of the Marion-based Artstarts troupe, the Southern Illinois nonprofit charitable organization devoted to making...
Lincoln, NEkzum.org

Local Ways To Enjoy Movies in Summer 2021

As the film industry gains back momentum after coming to a screeching halt during the pandemic, movie theaters are beginning to increase their showings. Danny Ladely, Director of the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, says the theater has a fully vaccinated staff and no shortage of quality films to show this summer. There’s just one problem: they don’t have an audience.
New York City, NYonstageblog.com

Bringing Theater Back to New York City: 'Lady Macbeth'

Taking only the original text of Macbeth by William Shakespeare, Lady Macbeth focuses on a couple in love and the grief they suffer after losing their child. “The death of the Macbeth heir is acknowledged in the original, but there is yet to be a production that utilizes this trauma, compounded with the horrors of war, to drive the plot,” says director, Katie North. With the help of her bachelor’s in neuroscience from Princeton University, North has directed her actors to find the heartbreak within the Macbeth family and understand why they crave violence to cope with their unspeakable memories, vivid flashbacks, and post-traumatic stress. As one of the first live theater productions since the global pandemic shutdown, Lady Macbeth will open on July 23 in McCarren Park, Brooklyn, and bring theater back to New York City.
MoviesPosted by
107 JAMZ

So How was my first visit back to the movie theaters?

Well Fast 9 was released in theaters and the hype was all around the city. The movie was anticipated for a couple of years as things got set back due to the pandemic. Warner Brothers released all of their big titles on HBO Max including the upcoming Space Jam 2. This affected the theaters which obviously wasn't opened and we lost the going to the movie experience that many of us grew up to love.
Philadelphia, PAdelcoculturevultures.com

Co-Founder Blanka Zizka to Step Back from Wilma Theater

The Wilma Theater’s Co-Artistic Director Blanka Zizka has announced that on July 31, 2021, she will step back from the theater she co-founded. During her 40 years of work at the Wilma, she has become one of the most renowned theater artists in Philadelphia and in the country, garnering acclaim for her powerful productions, innovative leadership, and revolutionary actor training techniques. Zizka is stepping away from the day-to-day operations at the theater because she feels confident in the new leadership of the Wilma, and wants to spend time with her family abroad and create new artistic projects.
Lorain, OHMorning Journal

Palace Youth Theater in Lorain back on stage after COVID

After a year off due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Palace Youth Theater will return to the stage this summer. “School of Rock” is this season’s show, scheduled for July 16, 17 and 18 at Lorain’s downtown playhouse, 617 Broadway. The Palace Youth Theater is in its 44th year.
Entertainmentdcmetrotheaterarts.com

The Playwright Zone to create digital theater with paid local talent

As the country continues to reopen from the pandemic, many people are struggling to settle into whatever their new life may be. Especially in the world of the arts. Many creatives moved on to new careers. Some theaters closed their doors forever. But the need for the arts and the desire for an escape from reality are stronger than ever.
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Nuns, wrestlers and Dickens: Here's the lineup for Zach Theatre's new season in Austin

After a May teaser about two big musicals in their upcoming season, Zach Theatre has announced the full lineup of shows coming soon to Riverside Drive. As previously announced, Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods" opens up the 2021-22 season. The fairytale show, which the theater promises has been reimagined in a contemporary interpretation, will run Sept. 29-Nov. 7 in the People's Plaza outdoors. "The Sound of Music," also part of Zach's May tease, will run June 15-July 24 on the indoor Topfer stage.
Theater & DanceCHICAGO READER

Henchpeople is a satisfying amuse-bouche for the return of live theater

I went to a play a few days ago. In the Before Times, that would have been like saying "I took a shower." (I'm still showering regularly. Don't get it twisted.) Prior to the shutdown last March, like most theater writers, I spent at least three to four nights a week at shows. Then it went down to "zero." (Have you heard about this thing called "bingeing a TV series?" It's wild!)

