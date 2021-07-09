Local Theater Is Back In A Big Way

Taking only the original text of Macbeth by William Shakespeare, Lady Macbeth focuses on a couple in love and the grief they suffer after losing their child. “The death of the Macbeth heir is acknowledged in the original, but there is yet to be a production that utilizes this trauma, compounded with the horrors of war, to drive the plot,” says director, Katie North. With the help of her bachelor’s in neuroscience from Princeton University, North has directed her actors to find the heartbreak within the Macbeth family and understand why they crave violence to cope with their unspeakable memories, vivid flashbacks, and post-traumatic stress. As one of the first live theater productions since the global pandemic shutdown, Lady Macbeth will open on July 23 in McCarren Park, Brooklyn, and bring theater back to New York City.