Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Golf-Out of bounds: Spectator takes swing with McIlroy’s club in Scottish Open drama

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Rory McIlroy’s second round at the Scottish Open got off to a bizarre start on Friday when a spectator came to the tee and took a club from his golf bag. A video https://twitter.com/IrishGolferMag/status/1413428425461747712 circulating on social media showed a man confidently strolling across the tee area at The Renaissance Club, removing the distinctive headcover from McIlroy’s driver and then returning to draw another club from the bag.

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#British Open#Golf Tournament#Reuters#The Renaissance Club#European Tour#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
Scotland
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfGolf Digest

A stunned Rory McIlroy watches spectator take a club from his bag, pretend to hit tee shot

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — The second day of the 2021 Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club is destined to be one Rory McIlroy will long remember. Not because the four-time major champion played particularly well. And not because he will be harboring hopes of adding to his list of 14 European Tour victories. After shooting 71 to sit one under par for 36 holes, McIlroy is more than likely to miss the cut.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rory McIlroy's about to pickpocket Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy talks after arrival in County Kilkenny yesterday. “The last time I was on the 18th green here was that prize-giving ceremony. Tiger Woods won and I somehow sneaked my way under the ropes on to the back of the green. I was standing right behind him and his...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy retells FUNNY Tiger Woods golf glove story

Rory McIlroy has retold a funny story of how he nearly pinched Tiger Woods' golf glove out his back pocket when attending the 2002 WGC-American Express Championship as a fan. McIlroy was speaking to the media about his fondest memories of Mount Juliet Estate, the home of last week's Irish Open where the Ulsterman went on to finish a disappointing tied 59th.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Fan Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club

Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.
GolfPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: Koepka shoots 66, then takes shot at DeChambeau

SANDWICH, England — (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):. Stop if you've heard this one before: Brooks Koepka is in the mix at a major. The four-time major champion reeled off eight birdies in the second round of the British Open, more than enough to offset his mistakes. It led to a 66 and put Koepka at 5-under 135. Jordan Spieth was tied with Collin Morikawa at 9 under and still had five holes remaining.
Golfphiladelphiaherald.com

Spectator swipes club from Rory McIlroy's bag

Rory McIlroy's second round of the Scottish Open got off to a bizarre start after a spectator took a club from the four-time major winner's bag on the 10th tee. McIlroy was waiting to get his round under way at the Renaissance Club alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and American Justin Thomas.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Rory McIlroy climbs up leaderboard on day three of Open

Former champion Rory McIlroy exploited ideal conditions to climb the leaderboard on day three of the 149th Open at Royal St George’s. McIlroy made the halfway cut with just one shot to spare, consecutive rounds of 70 leaving the four-time major winner 11 adrift of the record pace being set by South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen.
Golfnationalclubgolfer.com

Bizarre scenes as spectator helps himself to Rory McIlroy's clubs on tee

Rory McIlroy was stood on the 10th tee at Renaissance when the most remarkable thing happened. In a video posted on social media, McIlroy was chatting to playing partner Jon Rahm and caddie Harry Diamond ahead of the second round of the Scottish Open…. A stranger then walks into shot...
GolfPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Spieth takes share of lead in British Open

SANDWICH, England — (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):. Jordan Spieth is tied for the lead as he chases another claret jug in the British Open. The three-time major champion has four birdies through seven holes, the only blemish coming on a three-putt bogey from some 70 feet on the the par-5 fifth. That put Spieth at 11-under, tied with Louis Oosthuizen.
GolfInternational Business Times

Oosthuizen Takes One-shot Lead Into Final Round Of British Open

Louis Oosthuizen held off a charge from Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth to stay one shot in front at 12 under par heading into the final round of the British Open at Royal St. George's. The South African carded a third-round of 69 on Saturday to stay a stroke ahead...
GolfGolf Channel

Rory McIlroy's silver lining to Scottish MC: Weekend Open practice

SANDWICH, England – Rory McIlroy was the first player off on a dreary Sunday morning at Royal St. George’s and played his 18-hole practice round in virtual solitude. Missing the cut at this week’s Scottish Open gave McIlroy the opportunity to get an early look at next week’s Open Championship venue, and a rainy forecast early next week made the extra practice logical. But if he’s being honest, McIlroy just wanted to be back at the game’s oldest championship.
Golfsemoball.com

McIlroy misses cut after spectator swings his 6-iron on tee

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) -- Rory McIlroy was waiting to get his second round underway on the 10th hole at the Scottish Open when a spectator wandered on to the tee, had a dig into the four-time major winner's golf bag, and started taking swings with his 6-iron. It wasn't...
GolfPosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Sluggish start for Morikawa at British Open

SANDWICH, England — (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):. Collin Morikawa was close to perfect to get into the final group on the weekend at the British Open. The start of his third round as been anything but that. Morikawa had to save par from...
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.

Comments / 0

Community Policy