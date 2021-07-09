Wilton Library Lines: Cartooning, zentangle, short stories

The Wilton Library is presenting a new four part poetry seminar entitled, “Summer Poetry with Judson Scruton - W.H. Auden: Ironic Points of Light - Poem as Myth, Poem as Parable,” today, Thursday, July 8, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The series continues on Thursdays, July 15, July 22, and July 29. The an online literature seminar is about the poetry, and the religious thought of the Anglo American Poet W.H. Auden, (1907-1973,) who was also a playwright, critic, and librettist. See the library’s registration link for more details. There is no charge for the program. The seminar is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Advance online registration is required in order to receive the readings, and the Zoom session invitation links. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Quigley was a longtime Wilton resident.