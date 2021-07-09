ADA Compliance Ruling Could Mean Changes for Builder Sites
A recent California federal district court ruling found the accessibility option on a Domino’s pizza website to be ill-fit for those with visually impaired customers. The ruling could impact the website design of home builders, remodelers, developers, and others. As more companies enact virtual sales options, those virtual options must be available to all. For example, if a builder offers customers with an option to customize their home, it must offer the same option for those needing accommodations. In the case of Domino's, the court ruled its visual impairment accommodation, a phone call to a representative that followed a 45-minute wait, was not suitable.www.probuilder.com
