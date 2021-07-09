Zillow’s Latest Report Dives Deep on Today’s Homeowners

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleToday’s average homeowner is Southern, 56 years old, married, and has some college education. And although demographics, and especially ones as encompassing as homeowners, often change, this has remained consistent for the last several years. That average homeowner lives in a single-family home with three beds, two baths, and 1,725 square feet on average. The home is most likely their first home, but 15% of homeowners told Zillow they want to move in the next three years. Those who want to move are likely in need of some sort of upgraded home feature or different neighborhood, and proximity to family is a top concern as well.

