The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) opened Year 2 of its Charge Up New Jersey electric vehicle (EV) incentive program, taking one more step toward the Murphy administration’s goal of getting 330,000 EVs on the road by 2025. Charge Up New Jersey provides a rebate of up to $5,000 toward a new EV purchased or leased in New Jersey. The incentive is available exclusively as a “point-of-sale” rebate applied during the purchase or leasing process at dealerships and requires a valid New Jersey driver’s license to get started. Only EVs registered and purchased in New Jersey are eligible.