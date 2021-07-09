Hootie & The Blowfish Announce Inaugural HootieFest
Hootie & the Blowfish has announced their inaugural destination concert vacation event called HootieFest: The Big Splash. The festivities run from January 26 – 29, 2022 at Moon Palace Cancun, and will feature three headlining performances on the beach by the band, as well as appearances by Barenaked Ladies, Blues Traveler, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Better Than Ezra, Spin Doctors, Toadies, Sister Hazel and Drivin N Cryin.www.effinghamradio.com
