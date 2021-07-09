Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Hootie & The Blowfish Announce Inaugural HootieFest

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio Getty Images
Effingham Radio
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHootie & the Blowfish has announced their inaugural destination concert vacation event called HootieFest: The Big Splash. The festivities run from January 26 – 29, 2022 at Moon Palace Cancun, and will feature three headlining performances on the beach by the band, as well as appearances by Barenaked Ladies, Blues Traveler, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Better Than Ezra, Spin Doctors, Toadies, Sister Hazel and Drivin N Cryin.

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toad The Wet Sprocket#Better Than Ezra#Drivin N Cryin
Related
wfxd.com

Darius Rucker’s legendary rock group Hootie & the Blowfish heads to Mexico for ‘Hootiefest’

Hootie & the Blowfish are here to help you stoke your '90s nostalgia and get a tan at the same time. Darius Rucker's iconic rock group is hosting HootieFest: The Big Splash, a "destination concert vacation event" that will take place at Moon Palace in Cancún, Mexico, from January 26 to January 29. The four-day event will include three headlining performances from Hootie on the beach, as well as daytime entertainment and nightly concerts by Barenaked Ladies, Toad the West Sprocket, Spin Doctors, Better than Ezra, Sister Hazel, Blues Traveler and Toadies.
brooklynvegan.com

Hootiefest: The Big Splash puts all your mid-’90s MTV faves on one beach

Smaller scale, artist-driven boutique vacation festivals have become popular in the last few years, with events like Wilco's Sky Blue Sky mixing a few like minded artists and a cushy beach resort. Hootie & The Blowfish are jumping into the game and they are definitely aiming for a very specific target audience with Hootiefest: The Big Splash, which happens January 26-29, 2022 at the Riviera Cancun, Mexico.
Effingham Radio

Dierks Bentley Releases Surprise ‘Live From Telluride’ EP

Dierks Bentley's set last month at the 48th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival was captured in the just-released EP, Live From Telluride. Dierks tapped The War And Treaty for their vocals throughout, had multi-instrumentalist sisters Larkin Poe join the band for the entire set and enlisted the talent of bluegrass star Sam Bush. Live From Telluride is available at all digital platforms.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...
Tennessee Statecountryfancast.com

Reba McEntire’s Tennessee Estate is Now a Wedding Venue [Video]

You could live just like Country Music legend Reba McEntire--- and get married or attend a wedding at her former Tennessee estate. Reba McEntire’s Tennessee Estate is now a beautiful wedding venue called “The Estate at Cherokee Dock“. Back in 2016 and 2017, this estate could have been yours if...
Roanoke Rapids, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

Singer Luke Bryan pulls Darci Medlin on stage

Darci Medlin of Roanoke Rapids recently stood eye to eye with country music singer and songwriter Luke Bryan Saturday night. “It was so cool,” she told her mother, Bonnie. Seven-year-old Darci loves country music, according to Bonnie. Standing in the pit against the railing, Bryan can be seen in a...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Hank Williams Sr.'s Grandson Sam Shares New Song 'Kids,' Featuring Keith Urban

As the grandson of the legendary Hank Williams Sr, it was only natural that Sam Williams would find his place in country music just like his father, Hank Williams Jr. At this point, it's becoming a family tradition to pursue music in Nashville. Williams' debut album Glasshouse Children is set for release on August 20th but the singer-songwriter has given us a preview of what's to come with his new Keith Urban collaboration, "Kids."
Effingham Radio

Jake Owen Mourns Loss Of ‘Sweetest, Most Loving Dog’

Jake Owen is mourning the sudden loss of one of his beloved dogs, a German Shepherd named Slash, on Saturday (July 10th) night. He shared a goodbye post on social media on Sunday (July 11th) writing in part, "Losing a dog is like losing a family member. It was hard for me to even put this post together and share. go love on your family. Go love on your dogs. See ya up there Slashy. Love ya buddy."
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

CMT to Honor the Life of Charley Pride With ‘CMT GIANTS’ Tribute Show

CMT and country music will honor the life and legacy of the late Charley Pride with CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride on August 25. The tribute show is set to include performances from Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Pride’s son Dion Pride, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Gladys Knight, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and more. The show will also feature a collaboration between Luke Combs, Robert Randolph and Reyna Roberts. Artists, friends and family such as Reba McEntire, Ronnie Milsap and Pride’s wife, Rozene, will also be on hand to share personal memories of Pride, along with photos, video clips and interviews from the singer himself.
milwaukeerecord.com

Boone & Crockett to host Inaugural Milwaukee Seltzer Fest

Festivals are coming back! In addition to the return of time-honored local celebrations that help Milwaukee earn its “City Of Festivals” moniker, there are a number of new area block parties, music series, and one-off fests that are continually being added to our ever-growing summer event calendar. Yesterday, an upcoming...
Celebritiesallaccess.com

Darius Rucker

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Capitol Records Nashville artist Darius Rucker will return to Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, August 17th for his 12th annual “Darius and Friends” concert benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For the first time, the concert will also be available as a livestream, in addition to an in-person event.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

George Strait Embodies a ‘Troubadour’ in New Stunning Horseback Pic

George Strait will always stay true to his country roots. In a recent Twitter post, the country music legend shared a photo that looked right out of his 2008 single, “Troubadour.” The photo featured Strait on top of a chestnut brown horse with his trademark stare off into the distance. The snap was taken by Tony Andrew, and is captioned with lyrics from the classic song.

Comments / 0

Community Policy