ICYMI: Removal of $5 Million in Direct Financial Assistance for St. Louis Families Takes Center Stage at City Hall
ST. LOUIS - In his proposal for spending an initial investment in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, President Lewis Reed preserved nearly all of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ $81 million in recommendations she made to get shots in arms, keep families in their homes and address the root causes of crime to improve public safety. Missing however was a $5 million in direct financial assistance in the form of $500 one-time payments to thousands of St. Louis residents and their families.m.riverbender.com
