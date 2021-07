Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey showed the best version of himself on Sunday, tossing six shutout innings in the win over the Royals. On Sunday, the Baltimore Orioles played the rubber match of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, coming off of an 8-4 win on Saturday night. On the mound for the Orioles was veteran right-hander Matt Harvey, who tossed his best outing of the season in what turned out to be a shutout win for the Orioles.