Despite skyrocketing prices and supply shortages, few home builders are willing to use construction methods other than traditional wood framing. The National Association of Home Builders’/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index found out why in its June 2021 survey: a lack of workers/subcontractors with necessary experience. A whopping 82% of surveyed builders cited this as the most significant barrier preventing them from using other building methods. Wood framing methods were used in 91% of new homes constructed in 2020, according to the NAHB. The second most significant barrier was the relative cost of materials, according to 42% of builders.