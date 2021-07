It was a bit of a mixed bag down in the Atlanta Braves minor league system as the affiliates went 2-2 and we saw some good performances from top prospects while others struggled or didn’t play at all. Bryce Elder didn’t quite throw a no-hitter this time, but he did overcome a tough start to go seven inning while Freddy Tarnok struck out 10 batters in just five innings of work. Lets get into the games.