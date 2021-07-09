Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa joins lawsuit against Google

By Dar Danielson
Radio Iowa
 9 days ago

Iowa’s Attorney General has joined 37 of his counterparts in other states to file a lawsuit against Google. AG spokesperson, Ashlee Kieler says, “We are alleging that Google has an unfair monopoly with regards to their app store and how that works in the android system.” The states accuse Google of using its dominance to unfairly restrict competition with the Google Play Store, harming consumers by limiting choice and driving up app prices.

