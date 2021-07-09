Iowa joins lawsuit against Google

The Google Play Store, like most other app stores, takes a cut of all revenue a developer earns from in-app purchases if the Google Play Billing Library is used to process payments. That revenue cut used to be 30% for all developers using the library, but it was recently lowered to 15% for the first $1 million in revenue earned each year. Not every app on the Play Store is required to use Google’s Play Billing Library, but starting September 30, 2021, some apps that were previously exempted from the requirement will be forced to do so. At least, that’s when this policy change would have taken effect if developers don’t take advantage of the 6-month extension that Google just announced.