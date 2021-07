The first time I realized I was highly sensitive was when I saw the movie Titanic. I was 11, and as I watched the passengers gasping for air as the ship sank, I too started gasping for air from the safety of my living room couch. My sensitivities intensified as I got older, both to my benefit and detriment; to this day, I meticulously moderate the content I consume because I am so easily perturbed by images and words. My senses are so highly attuned that I have smelled gas leaks when no one else could, and a half shot of espresso is enough to keep me going all day.