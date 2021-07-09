Cancel
Iowa State

Miller-Meeks praises Iowa election law changes

By Radio Iowa Contributor
Radio Iowa
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is hailing a new state law that shortened Iowa’s early voting period and shaved an hour off Election Day voting. The law reduced county auditors’ authority to make some election-related decisions and limits who can handle absentee ballots. “Thank goodness Iowa changed election law or updated...

