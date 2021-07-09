Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of July 5th 2021

WUKY
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Square Dance Caller (Swimming Pool), Mark Rogers (Every Once In A While), Michael Franti & Spearhead (Good Day For A Good Day), Soja Featuring J Boog & Collie Buddz (Press Rewind), David Crosby Featuring Sarah Jarosz (For Free), & Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers (105 Degrees/One Of Life's Little Mysteries)!

www.wuky.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Randy Newman
Person
Merry Clayton
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Sarah Jarosz
Person
Prince
Person
Joan Osborne
Person
Shirley Bassey
Person
James Taylor
Person
David Crosby
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Michael Franti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewind#The Beatles#British Blues#Rock Roots Rewind#Soja Featuring#The Who More#Atlantic Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Belmont County, OHTimes-Leader

Blame My Roots returns this week

BELMONT — The hills of Belmont County will again echo with country music, as the Blame My Roots festival launches its second concert series at the Valley View Campgrounds on U.S. 40. Chris Dutton and his family spearheaded the new country music festival to fill the void left when Jamboree...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Country Music Picks for Week of July 5th

Whether it’s coming out of Nashville, New York, L.A., or points in between, there’s no shortage of fresh tunes, especially from artists who have yet to become household names. Rolling Stone Country selects some of the best new music releases from country and Americana artists. (Check out last week’s best songs.)
MusicNME

Margo Price announces new live EP and performs ‘Hey Child’ on ‘Colbert’

Margo Price has announced details of a new live EP and performed one of its tracks live on The Late Show With Colbert – see the performance of ‘Hey Child’ below. Price’s new EP ‘Live From The Other Side will come out next Friday (July 16), and feature live versions of tracks from her 2020 LP ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’ alongside a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Help!’.
Musicwmfe.org

New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On July 16

After releasing her relentlessly catchy debut single, “Whip My Hair” in 2010 (when she was just nine years old), the singer and rapper Willow went on to release more than a half-dozen albums and EPs of mostly uptempo pop and dance music. But on her latest album, Lately I Feel Everything, the now 20-year-old artist gets loud and electric with a collection of ’90s-influenced guitar rock, inspired by Wicked Wisdom, the nu-metal band her mother, Jada Pinkett-Smith, used to be in. We open this week’s show with Lately I Feel Everything, and talk about Willow’s exponential growth as an artist.
Rock Musicjazztimes.com

Dave McMurray: Grateful Deadication (Blue Note)

Sure, why not the Grateful Dead? Jazz artists have long drawn upon the songs of the Beatles and other rockers as sources for fresh interpretation, yet the catalog of the Dead, arguably rock’s highest-profile purveyors of collective improvisation, has been largely ignored save for a handful of releases. Saxophonist Dave McMurray correctly recognizes that there’s much to mine in the group’s sizable canon: not only the jams that kept the Dead’s audiences twirling and swirling for 30 years, but also the more conventionally composed melodies they set down. Songs like “Eyes of the World,” “Franklin’s Tower,” and “Estimated Prophet” offer fresh templates, and Detroit’s McMurray—whose Blue Note debut, Music Is Life, was issued in 2018—gives them a whole new funky spin.
Musicropeadope.com

New Music | Taku Hirano

Master percussionist Taku Hirano has been called ‘my secret weapon’ by none other than the musical icon Mick Fleetwood. He has worked with everyone from Stevie Nicks to Stevie Wonder, Dr. Dre to Dr. John. His eagerness to learn and participate in all styles of music is well documented, with years of study under master conguero Giovanni Hidalgo and graduating as the first Hand Percussion principal at Berklee School of Music, to graduate studies in West African and North Indian musical traditions at California Institute of The Arts, to a month of research in Havana studying at the home of Afro-Cuban percussion master Changuito. The breadth of Taku’s experience and journey cannot be overstated.
MusicMiddletown Press

Margo Price Covers the Beatles' 'Help' With Allison Russell, Adia Victoria

Margo Price has released a video of her cover of the Beatles’ “Help,” a track she recorded for the new EP Live From the Other Side. The Suffers’ Kam Franklin, Kyshona Armstrong, Adia Victoria, and Allison Russell accompany her and each get their own solos in the performance. Price takes...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Rockers Wanda Jackson And Joan Jett Team On ‘That’s What Love Is’

Rock’n’roll original Wanda Jackson has today (16) shared “That’s What Love Is,” a country-tinged collaboration with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts from Jackson’s Encore album, due August 20 via Big Machine Records/Blackheart Records. The new track follows the recent appearance of her version of Johnny Tillotson’s 1962 hit “It Keeps...
Theater & Danceacousticguitar.com

Learn the Haitian Classical Masterpiece ‘Dance of the Hounsies’ on Acoustic Guitar

From the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Marc Ribot. In 1965, Marc Ribot, then an 11-year-old aspiring rock musician, started taking classical guitar lessons from a close family friend, Frantz Casseus, who took inspiration from the folk forms of his native Haiti. Though in his professional life Ribot would go on to make quite dissimilar and beautifully off-center music, both on his own and with a range of collaborators—Tom Waits, Elvis Costello, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Zorn, Marianne Faithful, and McCoy Tyner, to name a few—he would carry with him the formative concepts he gleaned from his time with Casseus. To preserve his mentor’s legacy, in 1993 Ribot released Marc Ribot Plays Solo Guitar Works of Frantz Casseus. Long out of print, the album has been reissued with bonus tracks recorded in 2020, in CD, digital, and, for the first time, vinyl formats. Here Ribot breaks down one of Casseus’ masterpieces. —Adam Perlmutter.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Erin Enderlin Embraces the Art of Being 'Somebody's Shot of Whiskey'

Erin Enderlin embraces the idea of not being able to please everyone in the new song “Somebody’s Shot of Whiskey,” which she released on Friday. It’s the first original music to appear from the Nashville singer-songwriter since 2019’s excellent full-length Faulkner County. Beginning with rhythmic strums of acoustic guitar, the...
MusicThe Quietus

Reissue Of The Week: Alice Coltrane & Spiritual Jazz

"What in the name of Lester Young's pork pie hat is spiritual about most music currently labelled spiritual jazz?" asks Daniel Spicer in this week's reissue feature. As a music journalist, I receive a lot of emails from PRs and labels telling me about the latest releases. And, at least a couple of times a month, I’m alerted to a new album or artist being touted as spiritual jazz. In fact, it happened just this week. An email popped into my inbox raving about a “Bristolian sax and drums duo… who combine propulsive rhythms with powerful improvisation to create a uniquely heavy spiritual jazz sound". Of course, the definition of jazz is pretty elastic these days but this turned out to be a somewhat extreme example of stretching the truth: pounding, stadium-sized drums with a lugubrious tenor sax moan, swathed in a miasmic cloud of electronics. It sure didn’t sound too much like jazz.
Movieslondonjazznews.com

‘Summer of Soul’

(Film Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Film review by Peter Jones) Rating 12A, 117mins From July 16 in cinemas and from July 30 on Disney+. By now you have probably heard about this film, which debuted in UK cinemas at the weekend and will move to Star on Disney+ at the end of the month. However I would urge you, if you can, to experience it on the big screen – and hear it with cinema sound.
MusicPosted by
Parade

Jackson Browne on His New Album, Touring With James Taylor and His All-Time Favorite Concert Experience

Jackson Browne, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter of “Running on Empty” and “Doctor My Eyes” returns with his first new album in nearly seven years, Downhill From Everywhere (July 23). With messages about environmental and political issues in the world, it’s the 72-year-old Browne’s most socially conscious album since 1986’s Lives in the Balance. This month, he also begins a live U.S. tour as special guest of James Taylor and His All-Star Band.
Indianapolis, INFox 59

Irsay collection gets historic Sir Elton John piano

INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of the Indianapolis colts got a historic piece of musical equipment Saturday. The Jim Irsay Collection announced the acquisition of a 1972 Steinway Model D Grand Piano owned by Sir Elton John Saturday. The piano was played by him along with Paul McCartney and Freddy Mercury at more than 1,000 concerts worldwide from 1974 to 1993.
Musictheartsdesk.com

Reissue CDs Weekly: Karen Black - Dreaming Of You (1971-1976)

Karen Black: An actor who sings? No, a singer-songwriter who also actsThe Karen Black Estate. She also dueted with Kris Kristofferson in 1972’s Cisco Pike. Hollywood logic usually dictates that an actor with musical inclinations – however shaky – issues a record. Hence releases by William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Peggy Lipton, Annette Funicello and a million more. Yet nothing from the evidently musically capable Karen Black. (In 1965, there had been one single: a stage play spin-off)
Musicleecountycourier.net

Zito resurrects classic blues rock guitar

I started listening to Mike Zito about 2010 or 2011 when he was playing guitar for the cool blues and blues rock supergroup, Royal Southern Brotherhood. I followed him when he started his solo effort The Wheel (2012). That was one of my go-to road CDs. In 2014, Mike and...
ReligionFairfield Sun Times

On religion: The Byrds' Chris Hillman on fame, faith and music

The Byrds' classic "Turn! Turn! Turn!" didn't sound like anything else on the radio when it hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1965. For starters, the lyrics came from the Book of Ecclesiastes, noting "there is a season, and a time for every purpose, under Heaven. A time to be born, a time to die. A time to plant, a time to reap. A time to kill, a time to heal. A time to laugh, a time to weep."

Comments / 0

Community Policy