Deathloop Reveals PS5 Exclusivity Window

In today's Daily Fix, we've got some bummer news for PlayStation fans hoping for some sweet exclusives to play this year. We're sad to report that Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire: Tokyo won't be haunting our consoles until 2022. But the delay is for a good reason! What is it, you ask? You'll have to watch the video to find out. With Ghostwire's delay, there are no PS5 exclusives scheduled for the rest of the year passed September. Yikes. Switching gears from a game that isn't out yet to a game that's been out for nearly 30 years, a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 just sold for a ton of money. The previous record was copy of The Legend of Zelda on NES, which sold for $870K just days before. Not only did Mario sell for considerably more, but it's also a newer game. What gives? In Final Fantasy news, Square Enix had to temporarily stop selling digital copies of Final Fantasy 14: Online Complete Edition. The game's servers have been absolutely packed recently, preventing new players from even starting the game. Guess people are jumping back in to prepare for the coming expansion, Endwalker. Have you been grinding away in FF14? Let us know in the comments. It's your Daily Fix!