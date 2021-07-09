Cancel
Deathloop Reveals PS5 Exclusivity Window

By Logan Moore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Deathloop developer Arkane Studios might now be part of Xbox Game Studios, the company's upcoming first-person shooter is going to be exclusive to PlayStation 5 due to a deal that Bethesda struck with Sony before being acquired by Microsoft. However, this exclusivity to PS5 isn't going to last forever, and as of now, we know specifically when the game will be able to come elsewhere.

