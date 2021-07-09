Is This Is Us and Star Wars duo's movie on Netflix worth watching?

The collection of short music video civics lessons "spanning just 40 minutes in total, is an overwhelming montage of information that almost immediately feels like a time capsule of political optimism past," says Caroline Framke. "Created by Doc McStuffins creator Chris Nee, and executive produced by Kenya Barris alongside the Obamas, We the People feels more like a high-budget YouTube series than a Netflix original — but that is, in essence, the point. Aiming for the Venn diagram overlap between Schoolhouse Rock and Hamilton, the show has the general vibe and shape of one that strives to provide education and entertainment through multiple replays. Since it hands over the creative reins to a new set of voices in just about every episode, though, only a few — like 'Active Citizenship' (featuring H.E.R.) and 'Taxes' (featuring Cordae) — rise to the level of revealing more layers upon a rewatch, or even the baseline of providing a truly informative earworm."