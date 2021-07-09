Iowa to receive millions in Purdue Pharma opioid abuse settlement
Attorney General Tom Miller says Iowa will get $25 million from a settlement in a lawsuit over opioid abuse. AG spokesperson, Ashlee Kieler says it involves the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma. “The settlement stems from the lawsuit that was filed back in the spring of 2019. It looks to hold the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma responsible for their actions with regards to the opioid epidemic,” Kieler says.www.radioiowa.com
