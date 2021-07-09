Bluegrass festival returning to Stratford
More than a half-dozen bluegrass and old-time country music bands will entertain the crowds this weekend in the north-central Iowa town of Stratford in Hamilton County. Organizer April Carlson is expecting big audiences for the Stratford Stride Bluegrass Festival, which is returning after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Carlson says seven bands will be featured from multiple states, along with plenty of food and a parade on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m.www.radioiowa.com
Comments / 0