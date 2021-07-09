Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ leads Hollywood Critics Association TV Award nominations

Bill Lawrence (the creator of Scrubs) has perfectly developed this show with Sudeikis who created this character as a series of commercials for NBC Sports for the coverage of the Premier League. The first season was set with ten episodes that followed Ted's arrival in England and being met with a ton of brash and abusive people who think a Yankee has no business coming to coach their beloved futbol team. Right off the bat, it's easy to see Ted's extremely inviting, warm, and funny attitude as he doesn't mind so much for wins or losses, but rather cares deeply for his players and wants to see them become the men that better themselves on and off the field. It's a joy to watch. Ted was able to take the Richmond futbol team that was not getting along and playing selfishly to creating a family within the team. His players banded together to play the game better, while managing to win the hearts and souls of fans, his boss and owner of the team Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham of Game Of Thrones), who originally wanted to destroy the team from the inside - similar to the storyline in Major League.