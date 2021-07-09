Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ leads Hollywood Critics Association TV Award nominations

Macdaily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+’s widely-lauded Ted Lasso scored a leading eight nominations in The Hollywood Critics Association’s inaugural HCA TV Awards. • Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy – Jason Sudeikis. • Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy – Brendan Hunt. • Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series,...

macdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Nick Mohammed
Person
Danny Pudi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalon Hollywood#Bravo#Hca Tv Awards#Hulu#Nbc#Hbo#Abc#Showtime#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Illinois Stateillinoisstate.edu

From Theatre of Ted to Ted Lasso: ISU alum Brendan Hunt stars in hit TV show

As an actor, writer, and father of an infant, it’s safe to say that Illinois State University alum Brendan Hunt has a lot on his plate. However, no matter how much has changed between his graduation from Illinois State in 1996 and today, he still remembers a key lesson he learned in the School of Theatre and Dance: “Never be thinking of yourself too much in any project—always serve the piece.”
TV SeriesCollider

'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Review: Kindness Still Reigns Supreme In the Charming Apple TV+ Comedy

This is something that may only be interesting to Ted Lasso fans who have also repeatedly watched Christopher Eccleston's season of Doctor Who, but Annette Badland, the actress who played the nefarious alien Blon Fel-Fotch in three episodes of the 2005 revival, plays pub proprietor Mae in the Apple TV+ comedy. Mae might not be an essential character of the show, but Ted Lasso the series and the person never treat her that way, and she's hardly the only one. Take Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca, previously best known to American audiences as the nun who shamed Cersei on Game of Thrones, but who has truly blossomed in the spotlight, along with so many other members of the supporting cast, who have worked hard for years before getting an opportunity like this show.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Review: Apple TV+’s Beloved Hit Avoids the Sophomore Slump

Ted Lasso has the dubious honor of being one of the most beloved shows of 2020. The show premiered with little fanfare on Apple TV+ and soon became a word-of-mouth cult hit and critics’ darling. Led by Jason Sudeikis‘s irrepressibly upbeat Ted Lasso, the show spread a message of optimism during a time of incredible hardship. It was also absolutely hilarious, full of non-stop wordplay and effortless-looking ensemble performances. Needless to say, the pressure to avoid a sophomore slump is high.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Ted Lasso’s Creators & Stars React To Apple TV+ Series’ 20 Emmy Nominations; Surpassing ‘Glee’ As Most Nominated Freshman Comedy

UPDATED with reactions: Ted Lasso scored 20 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, becoming the most-nominated freshman comedy series in TV history. The Apple TV+ series surpassed the record held by Fox musical-comedy Glee, which claimed 19 nominations back in 2010. “I mean, just listen to that—just that sentence,” said actor Hannah...
TV SeriesMacdaily News

USA Today reviews Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: ‘Funnier, deeper, and more ambitious’

In its sophomore season, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is “funnier, deeper, and more ambitious,” Kelly Lawler writes for USA Today. After striking a chord with audiences all around the world through its cast of characters and powerful message of optimism, Ted Lasso will return for season two on Friday, July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. The 12-episode second season will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple earns 35 Emmy nominations, 20 for 'Ted Lasso'

Apple TV+, and Apple's advertising, have together received 35 nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, almost doubling its first-year total in 2020. Hit Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso" has been nominated for 20 awards across 11 categories at the Emmys. Announced live on Tuesday, the awards also gave nominations to Apple's "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry" documentary, and to its advertising.
Behind Viral VideosMacRumors Forums

Apple TV+ Posts New 'Ted Lasso' Video Ahead of July 23 Premiere

Ahead of a July 23 premiere, Apple TV+ has posted a new "Ted Lasso" video on its official YouTube channel called "The Lasso Way." The video combines clips from the new season with interviews with the cast of the series, discussing how the feel-good show has positively impacted their lives and the lives of many viewers they've heard from since its launch.
Premier LeagueHigh-Def Digest

Ted Lasso: Season 2 (Apple TV + Review)

Bill Lawrence (the creator of Scrubs) has perfectly developed this show with Sudeikis who created this character as a series of commercials for NBC Sports for the coverage of the Premier League. The first season was set with ten episodes that followed Ted's arrival in England and being met with a ton of brash and abusive people who think a Yankee has no business coming to coach their beloved futbol team. Right off the bat, it's easy to see Ted's extremely inviting, warm, and funny attitude as he doesn't mind so much for wins or losses, but rather cares deeply for his players and wants to see them become the men that better themselves on and off the field. It's a joy to watch. Ted was able to take the Richmond futbol team that was not getting along and playing selfishly to creating a family within the team. His players banded together to play the game better, while managing to win the hearts and souls of fans, his boss and owner of the team Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham of Game Of Thrones), who originally wanted to destroy the team from the inside - similar to the storyline in Major League.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more this weekend

It really is sequels-we-didn’t-know-we-needed season in Hollywood right now. The likes of The Matrix 4, Indiana Jones 5 and The Meg 2 are all in the works, not to mention Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Legally Blonde 3 and many, many more – hell, even Enchanted is getting a follow-up movie. The point being, entirely original adventures come at a premium these days, and you won’t be surprised to learn that this week’s biggest streaming arrival does little to buck the trend.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Ted Lasso’ Scores the Most 2021 TCA Awards Nominations

You better “believe”! “Ted Lasso” continues to pull in numerous awards nominations. Just days after the Television Academy announced the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Award nominees, where the Apple TV Plus comedy picked up 20 nods and therefore became the most-nominated freshman comedy in that organization’s history, it scooped up five TCA Awards nominations, the most for any series celebrated by the Television Critics Assn. (TCA) this year.
Businessscreentimes.net

Apple TV+ Breaks Emmy Records with Ted Lasso Leading The Way

Apple's pitch with Apple TV+ has always been that the service would not offer the most content but the best content. This has been reflected in their insistence on only producing their own shows and movies and not buying up big libraries. It's also why they've been making a big push with awards shows, hoping that the recognition of quality will lure subscribers in.
TV Showsimdb.com

Ted Lasso and More TV Shows That Feel Like a Big Hug

There's nothing we believe in more than the promise that season two of Ted Lasso will bring viewers more feel-good TV moments. For those who've yet to tune into the Apple TV+ series, which first premiered in August 2020, Ted Lasso follows Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, an unlikely coach of a struggling English Premier League team. Why is he such a surprise hire? Well, because Ted is an American football coach who knows little about the game. Intrigued? Just wait until you hear about the comedy's optimistic characters, heartwarming plotlines and frequent integration of sweets. Yes, we're talking about the biscuits. In fact, we should mention that the show has since...
TV ShowsCNET

Ted Lasso season 2, Schmigadoon and more: WTF is Apple TV Plus?

Apple TV Plus -- Apple's subscription video service aimed at competing with the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max -- features original TV shows and movies... and only original shows and movies. Unlike it's main competitors, it doesn't have a deep library for you to dive into. Instead, Apple TV Plus has a relatively small (but growing) lineup of high-end originals, like Ted Lasso, Schmigadoon, Physical and The Morning Show, plus more.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Underground Railroad’ & ‘Legendary’ Earn 2021 TCA Awards Nominations

Just days after the Emmy nominations were revealed, the Television Critics Association announced their own nominees for this year’s TCA Awards. Not surprisingly, “Ted Lasso” led all programs with five nods while “Hacks,” “WandaVision,” “I May Destroy You,” and “Mare of Easttown” took four. Netflix led all networks with 15 nominations, although the combined might of HBO and HBO Max earned a whopping 25 overall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy