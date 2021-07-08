Cancel
Portage, MI

Wing Heaven In Portage Has Closed Permanently

By Mark Frankhouse
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 15 days ago
Last November in 2020 Wing Heaven finally made their Kalamazoo debut, after only ever having 3 locations in the Grand Rapids area, but sadly they have closed their doors for good. As fast as they arrived it seems they have halted operations at their location at 6005 S Westnedge Ave. in Portage. Many people were excited for their opening, which is why some people feel a little disappointed that they're now closed. Former customers of the wing shop feel there may have been inconstancies which caused the closure:

1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Did You Know About This Next Level Glamping Experience in Southwest Michigan?

If you want to go completely off the grid for a little while in Southwest Michigan, you might want to see these photos. Before you check out the very cool pictures of this very "out of the box" glamping idea, let me be clear...this is a form of camping. There is no running water or internet. There is an outhouse available for you to do your business. Here what else you can expect according to the Airbnb listing by Kaye & Mason,
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Stressed? Throw Some Axes! Now Open at Revel & Roll in Kalamazoo

Axe throwing is now open at Revel & Roll West in Kalamazoo. I've been waiting for this. Since it's become trendy, I've seen so many videos on social media of people genuinely having fun while trying to chuck an axe at a nearby target. So, when I heard that Revel & Roll was building their own axe throwing area I knew I had to try it. Last night, I finally got the chance.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Battle Creek City Crews on Crack Duty at 16 Streets

City contractors will start this year’s street crack fill program today (July 22nd). A lot of the work will stretch to the far corners of the city limits. The work is done to keep area road surfaces from deteriorating further. Crack filling is one of the city’s street programs that prevents road cracks, 3/8 of an inch or bigger, from widening and spreading. In a release, the city says that by keeping water out, the work can minimize maintenance needed on recently-treated roads for two to three years. The filler is a cold liquid asphalt.
Indiana StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Indiana Man Legally Registers Little Tikes Boat & Takes It For A Ride

Nick Riley, a Kentucky native, has been turning a ton of heads recently after the Indiana DNR law Enforcement's Facebook page took a picture of what appeared to be them ticketing a man who apparently was riding a children's Little Tikes tug boat in Lake Monroe. On top of that, he even strapped a motor to the back of the thing to make it legit. It turns out that Riley legally registered the boat, as Indiana DNR came to question the legality of his motorized boat.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

High Profile Dispensary Opening In Kalamazoo

There are many anticipated openings in Kalamazoo ranging from food, like the new downtown Cairo's Kitchen, to Lefty's Cheesesteaks, and also the San Francisco's Tacos on Portage St. These places will no doubt get a bunch of business once they open considering the amount of medical marijuana dispensaries have been opening up in Kalamazoo. Well get ready because we're about to add yet another one to the growing list of dispensaries we've been seeing. High Profile Medical Marijuana Dispensary will be opening Friday, July 16th at 10 a.m. at 823 West Michigan Avenue, in the Central Business District in Kalamazoo.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Downtown Kalamazoo Egyptian Restaurant ‘Cairo’s Kitchen’ Opening July 26th

The long awaited arrival for the new Egyptian food style restaurant in Downtown Kalamazoo, 'Cairo's Kitchen,' is set to open Monday July 26th, according to their website. Late in 2020 the family put up signage at the building located in The Exchange Building at 155 W Michigan Ave Suite 1D, Kalamazoo MI 49007. However they are fully prepared to bring a new eating experience to Downtown Kalamazoo, as they made the official announcement on their website:
Holland, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

First Michigan Free-Roam Group Virtual Reality Room Coming To Holland

I've never been to a virtual reality room but I have played VR on the Playstation, and I can contest that it is one of the most out of body experiences you'll ever take part in. A company called Zero Latency is bringing Michigan's first free roam virtual reality room to Holland, before adding locations to Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Lansing, according to Holland Sentinel. Owners and Holland natives Zachary Rhoda and Benjamin Hulst touched on their excitement for the rooms and the one being installed first at 2522 Van Ommen Drive:
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Michigan Man Gets Free Meat After Returning Lost Bank Deposit

A local business in Walker, Michigan praises the man who found and returned their lost bank deposit. Friday Sobie Meats in Walker posted on facebook to show how grateful they are after a man walked through their front doors turning a very bad week into a very good weekend. This all started when they lost their bank deposit on Wednesday, according to the Sobie Meats facebook post,
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Woman Destroys Record by Eating 50 Chili Dogs at West Michigan Bar

A mysterious woman walked into a West Michigan bar, destroyed their chili dog eating record then went to Dairy Queen. Molly Schuyler is in her early 40's and has been a professional competitive eater since 2012. She's famous enough to have her own wiki page. Wikipedia tells us that she's from Minnesota but currently lives in Maryland. We don't know if that info is up to date, but it wouldn't be unusual for a professional competitive eater to travel the country to eat. In fact, last June a social media star named Raina Huang from California took on a Kalamazoo eating challenge and killed it. You can see that whole story by clicking here.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Are 2021 Holiday Events Already Cancelled for Downtown Kalamazoo?

As reported by WWMT News Channel 3, businesses in Downtown Kalamazoo are under the impression that holiday events for the downtown area have already been given the ax. Understandably, holiday events were cancelled at the end of 2020 due to the lingering pandemic. However, it seems that the vaccination rate and decline of positive covid-19 cases in Michigan in 2021 aren't enough to feel safe moving forward with these holiday events. Or, that's the rumor at least.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

‘Fuzzy Memories’. What Long Gone Kalamazoo Bar or Club Do You Miss Most?

Very few topics evoke as many memories (and remarkably, some aren't totally fuzzy) as a discussion of bars and clubs from our "wasted" youth. Whether you grew up here (and maybe snuck in for the first time with a fade ID) or you went to school at Western, K-College, or got a nursing degree at the now long-gone Nazareth College, bars and clubs have been a big part of many of our lives.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo Mac & Cheese Festival Returning For 2021

One of the coolest events in Kalamazoo all year is returning for 2021 in October. Kalamazoo's Mac & Cheese Festival will make its return on Saturday, October 9th at Homer Stryker Field. The event will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. but VIP entry will get you in two hours early. There are 4 different kinds of admission into the festival. Additional sample tokens will be available for purchase for $2 each, with kids 12 and under getting in for free for GA with a paid adult. Their event website has the following options:
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

These Kalamazoo Rental Prices from 1975 Will Blow Your Mind

These vintage Kalamazoo newspapers ads from 1975 may have you wishing you could travel back in time. On many occasions, conversations with friends have veered towards wishing for the 'good ole days' when life felt simpler and we didn't have all of these darn adult responsibilities. Okay, so the conversations are mostly about wishing we didn't have to shell out most of the money we make for bills but still...I think that falls under "simpler" times.

