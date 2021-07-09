Rat Jokes And Puns That Are Totally Rat-ical, Dude!

A good joke is hard to come by, especially ones that you can tell around a dinner table filled with family and friends of all ages. To be honest, rat jokes and puns aren’t for everyone the way cat jokes or elephant puns seem to be. In fact, a lot of people have musophobia, a phobia of rats, and are scared out of their wits by even the rare mention or sight of an actual rat. But that just makes it all the more fun to have some of these jokes in your pocket to get them to crack a smile or, at the very worst, run from you with their hands over their ears.