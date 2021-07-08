These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in Kalamazoo County

A mysterious woman walked into a West Michigan bar, destroyed their chili dog eating record then went to Dairy Queen. Molly Schuyler is in her early 40's and has been a professional competitive eater since 2012. She's famous enough to have her own wiki page. Wikipedia tells us that she's from Minnesota but currently lives in Maryland. We don't know if that info is up to date, but it wouldn't be unusual for a professional competitive eater to travel the country to eat. In fact, last June a social media star named Raina Huang from California took on a Kalamazoo eating challenge and killed it. You can see that whole story by clicking here.