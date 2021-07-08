Cancel
Michigan State

These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in Kalamazoo County

By Bobby Guy
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roundabouts are still trouble, but Drake may be just as dangerous. This roundup of Kalamazoo's most dangerous intersections might make you change your commute. The Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit has collected the data on where traffic crashes happen the most across the state. Zooming in on Kalamazoo County's most dangerous intersections, you'll recognize some of the usual suspects in the lineup. While the roundabout at Sprinkle Rd and Cork St surprisingly doesn't even make the top 5, it is clear that Drake Rd is dangerous.

Battle Creek, MI
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Battle Creek City Crews on Crack Duty at 16 Streets

City contractors will start this year’s street crack fill program today (July 22nd). A lot of the work will stretch to the far corners of the city limits. The work is done to keep area road surfaces from deteriorating further. Crack filling is one of the city’s street programs that prevents road cracks, 3/8 of an inch or bigger, from widening and spreading. In a release, the city says that by keeping water out, the work can minimize maintenance needed on recently-treated roads for two to three years. The filler is a cold liquid asphalt.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

High Profile Dispensary Opening In Kalamazoo

There are many anticipated openings in Kalamazoo ranging from food, like the new downtown Cairo's Kitchen, to Lefty's Cheesesteaks, and also the San Francisco's Tacos on Portage St. These places will no doubt get a bunch of business once they open considering the amount of medical marijuana dispensaries have been opening up in Kalamazoo. Well get ready because we're about to add yet another one to the growing list of dispensaries we've been seeing. High Profile Medical Marijuana Dispensary will be opening Friday, July 16th at 10 a.m. at 823 West Michigan Avenue, in the Central Business District in Kalamazoo.
Berea, OHPosted by
1049 The Edge

An Ohio Man Crashes Truck While Allegedly Facetiming and Smoking

You think this is a ridiculous case of distracted driving now? Wait until you find out what police found in his truck. It was just about 1 P.M. on a Wednesday in late June when a 34-year-old man had a lot on his plate. He apparently had lots of errands to run but also wanted to facetime his kid while having a smoke. That's when the suspect allegedly crashed his Ford F-150 into a utility pole in Berea, Ohio. When the police arrived, they found the man had fled the scene of the accident according to Cleveland.com,
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo’s Higgy Bears Makes Donation To 6-Year-Old Kentucky Girl With Scoliosis

One of the most difficult things to explain to a child is sickness and diseases. It's something I wish none of us had to do. But companies like Kalamazoo's own Higgy Bears has made kids dealing with diseases and sickness a little more comforting, by letting them know they're no different and incredibly special with their uniquely designed bears. Higgy Bears & Friends are designed for children who have scoliosis. Higgy Bears are available with back braces and rods.
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Woman Destroys Record by Eating 50 Chili Dogs at West Michigan Bar

A mysterious woman walked into a West Michigan bar, destroyed their chili dog eating record then went to Dairy Queen. Molly Schuyler is in her early 40's and has been a professional competitive eater since 2012. She's famous enough to have her own wiki page. Wikipedia tells us that she's from Minnesota but currently lives in Maryland. We don't know if that info is up to date, but it wouldn't be unusual for a professional competitive eater to travel the country to eat. In fact, last June a social media star named Raina Huang from California took on a Kalamazoo eating challenge and killed it. You can see that whole story by clicking here.
Detroit, MIPosted by
1049 The Edge

VIDEO: Terrifying Fireworks Explosion Apparently Erupts Into Chaos In Detroit

UPDATE: Information is starting to come out that this may have actually happened in Toledo, OH. A video which has already reached 1 million views apparently emanating from Detroit, Michigan shows a fireworks display gone terribly wrong. After a fire started at the fireworks sight, it caused the entire fireworks collection to ignite, causing panic and mass chaos as people fled for their life and safety. There is no indication as to where this took place in the video description, although multiple people are confirming it came from Southwest Detroit in the comment section.

