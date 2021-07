The summer of 2021 feels like few before, as people start to emerge from their cocoons built to withstand a pandemic not quite eradicated, ready to attempt to squeeze two seasons’ worth of escape into one. Brighton dance band The Go! Team stand ready to soundtrack all of our fun desperation and unwise decisions, entering their third decade of activity with sixth studio album Get Up Sequences Part One. That this album exists at all might be its most significant victory, and not quite for the COVID-related complications you might expect.