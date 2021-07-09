Cancel
Michigan State

Fastest Police Car Isn’t a Car at All, and it’s Made in Michigan

By Bobby Guy
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 11 days ago
There's a new sheriff in town: the Ford F-150. The new Police Responder is now the fastest-accelerating police vehicle. Watch for it in your mirror this Fall. Squad cars have come a long way since the classic black and white sedans of The Blues Brothers and Smokey & the Bandit movies. It was the 1980s when the police began to add real sports cars to their squads of uniform Crown Vics and Chevy Caprices with the gumball on top and bull bar on front. Remember the first time you saw a Mustang lettered up and parked in the median? It didn't feel like you even had a chance to outrun that. In 2002, Michigan State Police had a Camaro that would hit 159 mph. The Dodge Chargers added some muscle to the force for a time, before law enforcement vehicles began trending towards SUVs. Today, a beefed-up Ford F-150 is now the fastest-accelerating police vehicle on the road.

