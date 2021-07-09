Cancel
Album: Various Artists ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic’s top players come together for the soundtrack to the motion picture film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. Kicked off with the triumphant ‘We Win” performed by Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin followed by SAINt JHN and SZA’s “Just For Me“, the 16-track compilation features new music from Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper, John Legend, Lil Uzi Vert, Saweetie, Kash Doll, Salt-N-Pepa, G-Eazy, Joyner Lucas, Cordae, Leon Bridges, and many more.

