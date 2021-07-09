Cancel
Plymouth, MN

Youth baseball coach killed in front of teenage son during road rage incident

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
The search continued Friday for the person who shot and killed a Minnesota youth baseball coach in front of his teenage son as the two traveled home after a ballgame on Tuesday night.

Jay Boughton, 56, an assistant coach with the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association, was shot and killed as he returned from coaching a baseball game, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Boughton and his 15-year-old son were traveling on Highway 169 in Plymouth, Minnesota, about 15 miles west of downtown Minneapolis, when the shooting occurred around 10 p.m., according to the Plymouth Police Department.

Boughton’s car crashed into several cars in a parking lot at an apartment complex after he was shot.

“Jay’s son ... was in the car with him, when another vehicle pulled up beside them and shot Jay as he was driving,” Dale Bjerke, president of the ACYBA said, adding that “the senselessness of this act is beyond understanding.”

According to police, Boughton’s son gave his father CPR until paramedics arrived. Boughton was taken to a hospital, where he died some time later of a gunshot wound to the head, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said Wednesday that the suspected shooter fled the scene in a light-colored SUV, after what they believe “may have been some sort of traffic altercation between the two drivers.”

“We believe the shooting occurred on the highway,” Fadden said, “and then after the driver was shot ... the vehicle traveled off the west side of the highway, through the ditch, through some trees, through the fence and into the parking lot of the apartment complex.”

Boughton was married, and in addition to his son, he had a teenage daughter.

A GoFundMe account has been opened for the family.

©2021 Cox Media Group

