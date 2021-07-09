Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Ethiopia says all aid flights to Tigray must be searched

By CARA ANNA
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Friday said all flights carrying aid to its embattled Tigray region must go through its capital for inspection to ensure they carry only humanitarian items while aid workers say food isn't reaching millions of people who need it.

The United States and European Union have compared Ethiopia’s current treatment of Tigray to a “siege.”

Aid to Tigray remains blocked, though access within the region is improving, the United Nations humanitarian agency said Friday. Some 5.2 million people need help and hundreds of thousands face famine conditions in the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade.

Ethiopia’s government last month declared a unilateral cease-fire in Tigray as its soldiers retreated ahead of resurgent Tigray fighters loyal to the region’s elected government, which Ethiopia now calls a terrorist group. Fighting began in November following months of political tensions and after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused Tigray forces of attacking a military base.

The war has threatened to destabilize Africa’s second most populous country, an anchor in the strategic Horn of Africa region. Thousands of civilians have been killed, and the conflict threatens to draw in neighboring Sudan as Tigray forces fight their way in that direction in the hope of finding an opening to the outside world.

The fighting is moving into western Tigray, where forces from Ethiopia’s neighboring Amhara region had earlier taken control of many communities and expelled ethnic Tigrayans. This new phase in the conflict could be “really, really much more dangerous than what we’ve seen so far,” Tsedale Lemma, the founder of the independent Addis Standard magazine, told an online event Thursday night. Amhara authorities have said western Tigray is historically theirs.

Caught in the middle are millions of Tigrayans, many of whom have been cut off from the world for months in areas the U.N. and other aid groups struggle to deliver help.

People have begun to starve to death, The Associated Press has reported. And witnesses have described Ethiopian forces, backed by those from neighboring Eritrea to the north, burning and looting crops and other food supplies in what the U.S. has called an "entirely man-made" famine crisis.

In late June, Amhara special forces blocked a 29-truck convoy with World Food Program aid from entering Tigray, the U.N. update said. Two bridges that are crucial to delivering aid to the region were destroyed on July 1. Electricity and telecommunications in the region remain cut.

“Humanitarian supplies within the region are quickly depleting, including a severe shortage of fuel,” the U.N. said, adding that over 1.8 million people “could slide into starvation.”

Ethiopia’s foreign ministry on Friday said it hasn’t denied any request for a humanitarian aid flight into Tigray since the government announced earlier this week that such flights would be allowed. But the U.N. said no such flights have begun. Commercial flights stopped on June 23.

Ethiopia’s foreign ministry also accused the U.N. humanitarian agency of making biased statements that “seem to be framed to encourage” the Tigray forces and mislead the international community. The U.N. agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Tigray forces have dismissed the unilateral cease-fire as a “sick joke” and insist that a key condition for a halt to the fighting would be “the operation of international flights directly from airports in Tigray without any preconditions.”

The tensions, along with unsubstantiated allegations circulating on social media that humanitarian flights could carry arms to the Tigray forces, have increased the risks for aid workers in the region. This week, the medical charity Doctors Without Borders announced it was suspending its services in the key towns of Abi Adi, Adigrat and Axum after three staffers were murdered.

No one has claimed responsibility for the killings, the aid group said, adding that aid organizations “have been repeatedly undermined by public statements casting unwarranted suspicion on their activities, thereby jeopardizing the safety of their staff on the ground.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Famine#Eritrea#Tigray Region#Ap#European Union#United Nations#Amhara#Tigrayans#Addis Standard#U N#The Associated Press#Ethiopian#World Food Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
Related
PoliticsBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Accept our rule or no ceasefire, rebels say

Rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray region say they must be recognised as its legitimate government before they accept any ceasefire. The withdrawal of Eritrean troops was another precondition in a long list. The authorities in Addis Ababa earlier declared a unilateral ceasefire as the rebels retook much of the region and...
AfricaUN News Centre

UN appeals for faster passage for aid convoys to Ethiopia’s Tigray

UN humanitarians appealed on Tuesday for far quicker access to Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, after the first aid trucks in days to reach the local capital, Mekelle, encountered multiple checks delaying their arrival. Unobstructed aid deliveries are crucial in the northern Ethiopian region where the World Food Programme (WFP) says...
Africanorthwestgeorgianews.com

UN says humanitarian crisis in Tigray region of Ethiopia improving as more aid gets in

In Ethiopia's strife-torn northern Tigray region hundreds of thousands of people remain at risk of starvation, but the humanitarian situation is easing, the United Nations said Tuesday. "Our humanitarian colleagues are telling us that humanitarian access within Tigray has improved, with large areas now accessible," said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric...
AfricaUN News Centre

UN appeals for resupply of aid and fuel in Tigray region

Humanitarian operations have been gradually resuming in the war-ravaged Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, but resupply of aid and fuel for civilians caught up in the fighting is urgently needed, the United Nations said on Tuesday, citing information from its emergency relief agency, OCHA. UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric reported that...
Militarydallassun.com

Ethiopia's Tigray Forces Say They Released 1,000 Captured Soldiers

Forces in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region have released about 1,000 government soldiers captured during recent fighting, the head of its ruling party said, as both sides prepared for a showdown over contested land in the west of the region. Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), told...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Forces From Ethiopia's Tigray Region Say They Are Pushing South

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Forces from Ethiopia's northern region of Tigray said on Monday they were pushing south and had recaptured a town from government forces, underscoring their determination to keep fighting until the region's pre-war borders are restored. Reuters was unable to independently confirm the claim because communication links to...
United NationsHuron Daily Tribune

UN appeals for $850 million to help war-torn Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief in Afghanistan appealed for $850 million Thursday to help the war-torn country cope with the impact of the Taliban offensive, protracted malnutrition for a third of the country, a severe drought, and the return of 627,000 Afghans this year, most of them deported from neighboring Iran.
WorldBirmingham Star

Sudan Leader Visits Juba, Urges Peace Deal Implementation

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Sudan's vice president visited South Sudan's capital on Wednesday to reiterate Khartoum's support for its neighbor and to urge the government and armed groups to fully implement the 2018 peace agreement. After meeting with President Salva Kiir, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, vice president of Sudan's transitional government, said...
AfricaVoice of America

Ethiopia Warns News Outlets Not to 'Mischaracterize' Tigray

Ethiopia’s media regulator is warning foreign news outlets that publishing specific references that it says mischaracterize the country’s war-torn northern Tigray region will be met with legal consequences. “In reviewing and monitoring the news reports, the Ethiopian Media Authority [EMA] has found that some foreign media are repeatedly characterizing [the...
WorldPosted by
WGAU

Top EU official says aid access to Syrians must stay open

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — A top EU official warned Thursday that the potential closure of the only remaining border crossing through which humanitarian aid can enter parts of Syria held by anti-government insurgents would have “dramatic" consequences for millions of civilians. In an interview with The Associated Press, Janez...
United NationsPosted by
WGAU

UN chief: World faces a `hurricane of humanitarian crises'

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The United Nations chief warned Friday that a “hurricane of humanitarian crises” around the world has left civilians in conflict areas paying the highest price and is compounded by a relentless wave of attacks on humanitarian and medical workers. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said humanitarian needs...
SocietyCBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy