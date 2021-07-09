Cancel
UFC

UFC 264 Weigh-Ins: Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor Make Weight For Massive Trilogy

By Derek Hall
MiddleEasy
 8 days ago
This weekend MMA is back in Las Vegas with a massive rubber match in the lightweight division. Here are the complete results for UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3. Poirier vs McGregor 3 needs no real introduction, as it is one of the most highly anticipated trilogies in MMA history. After Dustin avenged his 2014 loss to the Irishman with a second round TKO in January, the two will settle the score about six months later.

Denver, CO
