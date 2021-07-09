Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Who Are The 10 Biggest TikTok Creators in Southwest Michigan?

By Dana Marshall
Posted by 
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a surprising number of Southwest Michigan TikTok creators getting millions of views. Here are 10 of the biggest in this area. Since we started featuring local content creators from the popular social media app with #TikTokTuesday, we have some very creative and unique people who are blowing up. Below, you'll find 10 of the biggest TikTok creators in Southwest Michigan. If you know of someone that we missed you can let us know by using the submission form under the #1 TikTok creator at the bottom of this page.

1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
582
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Content Creators#Memes#Biggest Tiktok Creators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Meme
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Vice

The Black TikTok Creators Strike Is ‘a Labor Strike Too’

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. A growing tension between TikTok and Black creators has come to a head in recent weeks with some creators taking a stand regarding what they see as appropriation and giving credit where it’s due. Last month, TikTok creator Erick Louis posted a dance video that sparked the beginning of the “#BlackTikTokStrike.” Louis sat down with VICE News Reports producer Janice Llamoca to break down the events that inspired the strike and how he sees this as a labor movement.
Behind Viral Videosinputmag.com

Facebook will pay creators $1 billion to stay off TikTok

Facebook is competing with a host of others to keep popular creators sharing on its platform, and now it’s bringing new money to the fight. CEO Mark Zuckerberg today announced a program to pay $1 billion to creators through the end of 2022. The New York Times first reported on the news.
Behind Viral VideosEngadget

TikTok tests a Cameo-like option that lets users pay for custom creator videos

Longer videos aren't the only new feature coming to TikTok. The short-form video app has begun allowing some users to pay creators for custom clips in the vein of startup Cameo. With Big Tech copycats in hot pursuit, it seems TikTok isn't against the idea of borrowing features itself, as long as they help it to maintain its grip on Gen Z. For now, only users in Turkey and Dubai appear to have access to the test, according to social media posts spotted by BuzzFeed.
Recipesprweek.com

TikTok brings content trends to life in creator space

TikTok is opening a physical space in Westfield London, where it will highlight trends from the platform and allow creators to make content and interact with its brand. Called the TikTok for You House, a reference to TikTok's For You feed, the experience, which is arranged over 4,000 square feet, comprises four themed rooms set over two floors. Opening on July 22 for two weeks, the pop-up will host workshops and be a space for content creation.
Behind Viral Videos1049 The Edge

Portage TikTok Creator Helps People Quit Smoking with Hypnosis

This Portage man is gaining popularity on TikTok with his tips on how to stop smoking. Vincent Brigance can be found on TikTok as @stopsmokingspecialist where, as of July 13th, 2021, he has 12.3 thousand followers and nearly 15 thousand total video likes. Vinnie's videos are a mix of motivation, tips and facts about smoking and of course kicking the habit.
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

LASATA: Celebrate National Blueberry Month in southwest Michigan

Blueberries are a delicious, nutritious, ubiquitous summer treat. It’s easy to take them for granted today, but it was not that long ago when blueberries could not be found in grocery stores. Wild blueberries vary in size and quality, but in 1910 they were cultivated for commercial sale and today are grown in most states, making the U.S. the world’s largest producer.
Behind Viral Videoscelebrityaccess.com

TikTok Creator Tinx Signs With UTA

United Talent Agency announced the signing of comedian and social media personality Christina Najjar, known professionally as Tinx for representation in all areas of her career. Tinx is a relative newcomer to the live entertainment world but quickly gained traction with her fans after she began posting content on short...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

People feel sorry for Chipotle workers who are overwhelmed with orders in viral TikTok

A buy-one-get-one-free deal for Chipotle customers who received their COVID-19 vaccine left some workers overwhelmed with orders for hours on July 6. In a viral TikTok video posted by @aobussc, commenters from both sides of the counter shared their experiences during the BOGO event. Some who claimed to be Chipotle employees said they were busy their entire shift, while others who claimed to be customers spoke to how bad they felt for the workers putting together their burritos.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily News

Catie Loane, Australian farmer who became TikTok star, dies at 19

Rising TikTok star Caitlyn “Catie” Loane, an Australian teen who gained popularity sharing videos about her life as a farmer, died unexpectedly this week, her family confirmed Thursday. She was 19. The cause of death has not been released, but local media reports suggest she may have taken her own life. Her father, Phillip Loane, told The Mercury that “every day should be ‘R U OK?’ Day,” ...
Theater & DancePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Sobbing Nickelodeon Actress Lindsey Shaw Quits TikTok After ‘Mocking’ Black Creators

After TikTok users called out Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide star Lindsey Shaw for apparently mocking Black creators on the platform, Shaw announced she would be quitting social media. In a video, a crying Shaw said her inbox was full of hateful comments. “I am learning every day as I think everybody is,” Shaw said. “And this kind of hate needs to evaporate from the planet no matter who it’s towards.” In an earlier TikTok video, Shaw had commented on a recent dance trend started by Black creators. “Hey are we okay, what the fuck is this?” Shaw says in the video before mimicking the dance. Shaw said she was poking fun at the millennial versus Gen Z trend. “I am sorry you were offended,” she said.
Michigan StateDetroit Free Press

Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in June

June was a hot month for Fantasy 5 players in Michigan. Ten prizes of 100,000 or more were sold last month, according to the Michigan Lottery website. The biggest Fantasy 5 prize was worth $473,639 and purchased by a 75-year-old Lapeer County man at a SpeedyQ Markets in Almont. However,...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I deserved equal treatment’: TikTok shows Black shopper waiting for help at Saks, sales rep ignores her

A New York City model shared her experience with racial microaggressions while shopping for wedding shoes at Saks Fifth Avenue. Erica Wiltz, or @itsdaddylonglegs on TikTok posted a video on the platform detailing the poor customer service—or lack thereof—that she received at the luxury department store. The TikTok has reached over 875,000 views, and those viewers are not happy.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
Behind Viral Videosgetindianews.com

Who was Matima Miller? TikTok Babyface.s aka Swavy Dies in shooting!!

The famous Tik Toker Matima Miller has died on July 5, 2021. He was famous for making funny videos on TikTok. He has 2.3 million followers on his Tiktok account. You find him on a video streaming app with the handle @babyface.s. Whereas his fans called him by Swavy. He even had 19.4 million likes on his videos and he was just 19 years old. He is basically from Wilmington, Delaware.

Comments / 0

Community Policy