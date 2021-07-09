Who Are The 10 Biggest TikTok Creators in Southwest Michigan?

After TikTok users called out Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide star Lindsey Shaw for apparently mocking Black creators on the platform, Shaw announced she would be quitting social media. In a video, a crying Shaw said her inbox was full of hateful comments. “I am learning every day as I think everybody is,” Shaw said. “And this kind of hate needs to evaporate from the planet no matter who it’s towards.” In an earlier TikTok video, Shaw had commented on a recent dance trend started by Black creators. “Hey are we okay, what the fuck is this?” Shaw says in the video before mimicking the dance. Shaw said she was poking fun at the millennial versus Gen Z trend. “I am sorry you were offended,” she said.