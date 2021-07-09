Golf-Out of bounds: Spectator takes swing with McIlroy’s club in Scottish Open drama

SANDWICH, England — (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):. Stop if you've heard this one before: Brooks Koepka is in the mix at a major. The four-time major champion reeled off eight birdies in the second round of the British Open, more than enough to offset his mistakes. It led to a 66 and put Koepka at 5-under 135. Jordan Spieth was tied with Collin Morikawa at 9 under and still had five holes remaining.