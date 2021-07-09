Golf-Out of bounds: Spectator takes swing with McIlroy’s club in Scottish Open drama
(Reuters) – Rory McIlroy’s second round at the Scottish Open got off to a bizarre start on Friday when a spectator came to the tee and took a club from his golf bag. A video https://twitter.com/IrishGolferMag/status/1413428425461747712 circulating on social media showed a man confidently strolling across the tee area at The Renaissance Club, removing the distinctive headcover from McIlroy’s driver and then returning to draw another club from the bag.wsau.com
