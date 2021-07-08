Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Video: Vic Mensa “Victory”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVic Mensa makes his “Victory” laps for a scavenger hunt in his I Tape‘s new video. Directed by The Times, the black-and-white visual trails Vic burning rubber from cars to bikes through the city while scooping up the winners who retrieved five copies of the tape hidden in Chicago. Congratulations.

rapradar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vic Mensa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Sports
Related
Celebritiesrapradar.com

Video: Chief Keef “The Talk”

Chief Keef talks his shit on his new record and video, “The Talk”. Directed by Damien White, the Chicago rapper unleashes endless threats over an Akachi Glo beat while turning up to animated effects, various luxury cars, and a whole gang of shooters.
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Styles P “Hit Different”

Styles P is a whole new level in the latest video off his recent Ghosting album. In the sci-fi clip, which features vintage moments in sports, Pinero mans a spaceship and illuminates on a CGI set while spitting prolific bars over a saxophone-dripped beat. It’s just different.
Chicago, ILtmpresale.com

WALK THE MOON at The Vic Theatre in Chicago – presale code

The WALK THE MOON presale password has just been published: This official WALK THE MOON presale is for the 2021 tour and gives immediate access to WALK THE MOON tickets for a limited time. Your access to this WALK THE MOON presale is immediate once you have registered.. You don’t...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Calls Out OTF False Claimers In IG Rant

Last week, news broke that Lil Durk and India Royale had engaged in a shootout and successfully defended their Atlanta residence during an attempted home invasion by several unidentified individuals, and thankfully, neither of them were injured in the incident. Although 6ix9ine was quick to taunt his longtime adversary, many of Durk's fans thought that the Chicago rapper had plenty to celebrate in light of the prevented tragedy.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Doja Cat hits out at cancel culture

Doja Cat thinks some people “want to see everyone lose”. The 25-year-old rap star has hit out at cancel culture, and revealed that she prefers to respond to hate with love. She shared: “The chaos is entertaining, is it not? It happens but people have good reason to be upset...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Daughter Calls Out Divas At Raw

Kaia, the daughter of WWE legend The Undertaker seems to be a huge fan of WWE. She had made her presence felt with her mother and former WWE star Michelle McCool at this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Undertaker was backstage. Kaia was spotted with Michelle McCool. Kaia was...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Proposes To His Girlfriend On "The Breakfast Club"

Congratulations are in order for Mr. and Mrs. Blackson. Comedian Michael Blackson stopped by The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning and at the end of the interview, he called his girlfriend Rada over to him before getting down on both knees and proposing to her. The beautiful moment was picked up by all of the cameras.
Louisville, KYhotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Invited EST Gee To The Studio & Told Him Not To Bring His Ghostwriter

EST Gee may not have gotten Brent Faiyaz and Sonder's approval to use a sample of their music on the outro to his latest project, but the Louisville, Kentucky artist has been winning in virtually every other aspect. After a long wait, Gee finally dropped Bigger Than Life Or Death on Wednesday, and the 15-track project features major guest appearances from the likes of Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, and Yo Gotti.
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Polo G “Toxic”

Polo G takes his talents to Miami in his new music video. Directed by Ryan Lynch, the Goat takes a moment to reflect while turning up with his crew in the 305. The track is off his latest album Hall Of Fame, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and features guests Nicki Minaj, Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, and more.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Gifts Memphis Bleek An Iced-Out Roc-A-Fella Chain

Some bonds can never be broken, and the loyalty between JAY-Z and his longtime protege Memphis Bleek continues to hold strong. For many fans, Reasonable Doubt marked the introduction to both parties, with Bleek holding it down alongside Hov on the classic "Coming Of Age." From that point on, Bleek was a fixture on many of JAY's releases, including Hard Knock Life, The Life & Times Of S. Carter, The Dynasty: Roc La Familia, and Blueprint 2.
EntertainmentPosted by
Club 93.7

These Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs From the 2016 XXL Freshman Class

Time flies. Just five years ago, XXL debuted the 2016 Freshman Class with 10 of the biggest names in hip-hop at the time. Brooklyn's own Desiigner, Harlem native Dave East, two Floridians in Kodak Black and Denzel Curry, Philly rap star Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Dicky from a nearby suburb in Cheltenham Township, Pa., Atlanta rappers Lil Yachty, the 10th spot winner, and 21 Savage, Chicago drill rapper-turned-wordsmith G Herbo, and California's Anderson .Paak were all included, hailing from all over the map. Bringing them altogether led to some legendary cyphers and individual freestyles, along with early face time for a few names who would become big-time players in the game. In the years since the cover dropped, these artists have released hit songs, No. 1 albums and plenty of guest verses. Today, XXL highlight the best songs from the 2016 Freshman Class throughout their respective careers. Since each of these artists have stacked catalogs, two of their best tracks are showcased.
Musicrapradar.com

Video: Dave East, Millyz “Trafficking Bizziness”

Dave East and Millyz’ still taking South America in their Pablo & Blanco EP’s new video. Directed by Dom Bruno, the two kicked it at a lush pad in Colombia with a bevy of females and drinks while detailing their traveling connects. ybh67544. Google is giving $99 hourly to work...
Musicthis song is sick

PREMIERE | Din & Vic Brandish No-Nonsense Tech House Weapon, “Slumped”

Nicky Romero’s label, Protocol, has been finding some heat during their live demo:drop episodes live on Twitch. The veteran EDM act, alongside his label partner, go through demo submissions that they’re sent, and give feedback for tracks live, on the spot. Some of these tracks end up getting signed to Protocol, and we are pumped to premiere one of those for you today.
NBArapradar.com

Isaiah Rashad “Slow Motion Freestyle”

Ughh, Isaiah likes it like that. With his The House Is Burning set to drop on July 30, Isaiah Rashad gets warmed up with his latest drop. Straddling Dani Kartel’s flip of Juve and Soulja Slim’s classic, the TDE runs through chicks from Chattanooga to Miami on this pimped out ditty.
Video Gamesrapradar.com

Lil Tecca, Amine “Gametime”

Lil Tecca steps into the video game world in his new video. The track features Amine and is off the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack. Accompanied by scenes from the film, Lil Tecca drifts off and and teams up with LeBron James where they battle robotic villains in a futuristic setting.
Celebritiesrapradar.com

GoldLink, Flo Milli “Raindrops” On The Tonight Show

GoldLink and Flo Milli made it rain on Wednesday (Jul. 14) with his performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. With his new embedded headstone, the two collaborators performed their gushy track in front of a backdrop of a pouring city. “Raindrops” is the one of many standouts from...
Celebritieskolafm.com

Cedric the Emmy host | Vic Slick |

Comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer, has been chosen to host the Emmys ‘live and in person this fall. Cedric also stars in the CBS hit sitcom ‘The Neighborhood’ on CBS, which coincidently will carry the Emmys this year! Congrats Cedric! The Emmys will air September 19 on CBS & stream on Paramount+. Vanity Fair has all the details!

Comments / 0

Community Policy