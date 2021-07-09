Cancel
Thales Announces Drone Range of 62 Miles

By Gigi Wood
ForConstructionPros.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to drone technology, it's all about reaching the point where drones can fly beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). As drone technology advances, companies are increasingly making announcements like this most recent one from drone maker France-based Thales, which just completed the first flight of a half-scale prototype of its UAS 100 long-range unmanned air system.

