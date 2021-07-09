Thales Announces Drone Range of 62 Miles

Here are 10 drone-powered ideas that should be on unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) pilots’ radar. Drones aren’t just high-tech military machinery, recreational remote-controlled fun for kids or sophisticated delivery solutions for megacorporations. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) can help power some unique, service-driven small business ventures for those with the interest in or know-how to pilot these aircrafts for commercial purposes. Events, real estate, agriculture, construction and engineering-based businesses can all benefit from drone technology, yet many don’t have the resources or capabilities to integrate them into their operations. Instead, they outsource the work to those with the equipment and expertise to navigate their needs, which creates enormous opportunities in a market expected to reach $63.6 billion by 2025. While commercial drone flying is a highly regulated industry, pathways for entrepreneurialism and growth are abundant, with Part 107 training, certification and FAA aircraft registration.