Pharmaceuticals

How COVID-19 Vaccines Were Made So Quickly Without Cutting Corners

By Rachel Lance, Science News
Cleveland Scene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix months after the first COVID-19 shots started going into arms in the United States, the pace of vaccination has slowed. That’s prompted White House officials to scale back their goal of getting at least one dose to 70 percent of all U.S. adults by July 4; they’re now aiming for 70 percent of those 27 and older.

Stanley Plotkin
Pfizer
Health
FDA
Pharmaceuticals
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Vancouver, CA
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The COVID-19 Situation in the U.S Might Deteriorate

The number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps getting higher in the U.S, and many states have already added some restrictions. Los Angeles County already decided to make mandatory again wearing masks indoors, even for those fully vaccinated. According to CNN, this decision came after the Delta variant started to become dominant in the U.S, and for more than a week, Los Angeles had more than 1.000 new cases daily. Last week, Orange County Mayor was thinking of also making masks mandatory indoors and in crowded places due to a rise in daily infections.
Public HealthTravelPulse

Countries Vaccinated Americans Can Visit Without a COVID-19 Test

If you're vaccinated and eager to travel internationally without the added stress of having to get a COVID-19 test to enter your desired destination, check out these twenty countries that any vaccinated American can travel to, sans test. However, even if you travel to a country that does not require a COVID-19 test upon entry, the U.S. still requires travelers to be tested prior to arrival within the country, including vaccinated Americans. Be aware as well that many countries want travelers to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to entry, but some requirements are longer. Make sure to visit the U.S. Department of State's country-specific COVID-19 travel advisory pages to learn more. The U.S. Department of State also recommends travelers get vaccinated prior to international travel.
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Experts warn full Covid-19 vaccine approval is no quick fix for hesitancy

The Food and Drug Administration issuing full approval for two Covid-19 vaccines might not be the game-changer it’s chalked up to be, according to a number of leading public health experts. Increasingly, some leading academics and physicians have pushed back on the popular narrative that the FDA is needlessly delaying full approvals for the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus shots — and spurring vaccine hesitancy by doing so.
Public Healthdeseret.com

These fully vaccinated people got COVID-19. None of them were hospitalized

There was recently a coronavirus outbreak at a hospital in Las Vegas — but none of the employees, 10 of whom were fully vaccinated, were hospitalized from the virus. Per Las Vegas Review-Journal, 11 workers at the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas were infected with the novel coronavirus. Of those 11, 10 of them were fully vaccinated against the virus.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: 4,500 applications made for emergency vaccine passports

More than 4,500 holidaymakers have applied for short-term vaccine passports, MLAs have been told. The so-called COVIDCert was announced by the Department of Health on Friday. The emergency scheme was introduced by Northern Ireland's Department of Health to accommodate those planning to visit countries which require proof of two Covid-19 vaccinations.
Worldbhekisisa.org

COVID-19 vaccinations: How are the provinces doing?

Every day the health department posts the latest information from its vaccine statistics dashboard on its SA Coronavirus website. At present the numbers shown on the dashboard are a snapshot as at 17:00 on a particular day. We use data from the dashboard in this vaccinations table, to track the proportion of adults (people 18 years and older) in each province who have received a vaccine.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

CDC Advisors to Discuss 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised

Last Updated: July 16, 2021. FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to adults with weakened immune systems — the immunocompromised — will be up for discussion during a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting next week. At the...
Utah StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Utah Pharmacist Gave Out COVID-19 Vax Cards Without Vaccines

A Utah pharmacist has admitted to providing COVID-19 vaccination cards to at least six people without vaccinating them, The Star Lake Tribune reports. The pharmacist, who has not been named, said he saw a patient around June 30 who said she was mandated to get the vaccine by her employer but was worried about potential reactions to the shot. When a technician made baseless claims about the vaccine, such as it inducing infertility, the pharmacist did not correct those claims, and instead did not administer a dosage to the woman. He told authorities he was giving patients “a choice,” one he had given to about five other people. Utah’s Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing initially proposed an $8,000 fine before dropping it to $2,000, and it said it could not say whether the man would be granted another pharmacist license should he apply.
Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical-technology.com

Covid-19 vaccines and periods: what do we know so far?

More than three billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have now been administered worldwide – and, as with all pharmaceutical products, side effects have been observed. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been linked to rare cases of serious blood clots, while the UK recently added rare heart inflammation to the lists of side effects for Pfizer and Moderna’s jabs.
Philadelphia, PAdeseret.com

COVID-19 vaccine deserts: What are they and why are they so dangerous?

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. New, more transmissible strains and faltering vaccination campaigns have led to outbreaks worldwide. The U.S. is facing the same challenge and health officials have a new concern — vaccine deserts. What are vaccine deserts?. Vaccine deserts refer to areas with low vaccination rates due...

