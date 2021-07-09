How COVID-19 Vaccines Were Made So Quickly Without Cutting Corners

A Utah pharmacist has admitted to providing COVID-19 vaccination cards to at least six people without vaccinating them, The Star Lake Tribune reports. The pharmacist, who has not been named, said he saw a patient around June 30 who said she was mandated to get the vaccine by her employer but was worried about potential reactions to the shot. When a technician made baseless claims about the vaccine, such as it inducing infertility, the pharmacist did not correct those claims, and instead did not administer a dosage to the woman. He told authorities he was giving patients “a choice,” one he had given to about five other people. Utah’s Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing initially proposed an $8,000 fine before dropping it to $2,000, and it said it could not say whether the man would be granted another pharmacist license should he apply.