New Orleans Business Alliance Receives $1.3M Grant to Develop Biotech Labs at The Beach at UNO
The grant will fund new wet lab and clean room space in the Information Technology Center at The Beach at UNO. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced yesterday that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.3M grant to the New Orleans Business Alliance (NOLABA) to support the development of wet lab space and clean room in the Information Technology Center at The Beach at UNO.www.uno.edu
Comments / 1