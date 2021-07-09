Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Russ “Nothin I Won’t Do”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is nothing that Russ won’t do on the latest entry of his weekly music series. Following the previous week’s “On The Way“, Russ arrives with another sweet ballad where he focuses on providing for his lady and his will to do it all. xelat3362. Making money online more than...

rapradar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cxo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
TV & Videoswcsx.com

I don’t think this guy is happy

(It’s NOT real)…okay, i’ll admit it. I wanted this to be real. But it’s another edited news story on the Frito-Lay strike in Topeka. This guy is HILARIOUS. Welcome to Spark Nation where you will be entertained by Comedy,Gameplay, Reactions, and more!Join The Spark Nation:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Eric Bellinger Wants To Be His Lady's "Only Fan"

Only Fans has exploded as a top service for sex workers. Especially during the pandemic, beautiful gals and guys took their talents to social media, stunting their bodies for subscriptions. Now, Only Fans has become one of the best places to establish a business based on views, but Eric Bellinger doesn't want anybody's eyes on his lady except his.
TV SeriesVulture

Don’t Worry, Outer Banks 2 Won’t Make Any More Sense Than Before

The trailer for Outer Banks 2 starts out with this tidbit of wisdom: “My old man used to tell me, ‘It’s best to never say you’ve hit rock bottom. Trust me,’ he said, ‘you can always go lower.’” By saying the show can go lower, Netflix is telling us to set our expectations sky-high. Season one of Outer Banks ended with some open-water kissing and a guy you might have remembered from Whose Line Is It Anyway? being God’s perfect soap-opera villain. This season, the nuttiness goes international. John B. and Sarah are on the run in the Bahamas, the other Pogues are still trying to get that treasure (or a second, more National Treasure–style treasure?), and the rich-kid dicks keep being rich-kid dicks. If you need a soapy summer show, Outer Banks 2 drops on Netflix July 30.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Russ Continues Weekly Series with New Song ‘Nothin I Won’t Do’: Listen

Russ has been running his weekly drop series for more than a couple of months and it looks like there’s no stopping anytime soon. The Atlanta based rapper and singer likes to offer a variety of sound with his music, ranging from straight show-off bars to breakup ballads. This week, he expresses the level of love he has for the lady with ‘Nothin I Won’t Do’. It contains a vocal chop on the chorus, something that he really gravitates towards in his music.

Comments / 0

Community Policy