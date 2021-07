"Easy come, easy go" seems to apply to "meme stocks." Brutal 40%-plus losses in these stocks make the S&P 500's record run look good. Investors piling into 15 select hotly traded stocks discussed online, such as AMC Entertainment (AMC) and GameStop (GME), lost nearly half their remarkable score this year. These 15 stocks soared on chatter on Reddit. But they've dropped $25.6 billion in market value since AMC Entertainment peaked on June 2, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. June 2 is now seen as the day the meme furor peaked.