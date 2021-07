It was only a few weeks back when Soulja Boy dropped a freestyle during a live stream that transformed into a viral smash. Similar to the release of "She Make It Clap," Soulja Boy dropped some impromptu bars on a live stream of Fortnite when he was playing Rick Sanchez's character. It didn't take long for Soulja Boy to bank off of its organic success and follow it up with a studio version of the track. Ultimately, it caught the attention of Adult Swim who chose to include the song in the promotion of the show's fifth season.