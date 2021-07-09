Cancel
Michigan Supreme Court won’t delay redistricting map deadline

bridgemi.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING—The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday denied a request from the state’s redistricting commission to extend the deadline this year for the body to draw new state political maps. The order itself was a single paragraph, saying merely that the court “is not persuaded that it should grant the requested...

