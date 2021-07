Lake Titicaca is located between Peru and Bolivia and is the largest freshwater lake in South America. It is situated at an elevation of 3,810 meters above sea level, making it one of the highest large lakes on Earth. Lake Titicaca is also one of under twenty lakes which are considered ancient lakes. Though the exact age is unknown, historians and geologists believe it is as much as three million years old.The lake measures 8,300 square kilometers, or 3,200 square miles, and is 80 kilometers or 50 miles at its widest point. The lake system is actually separated into two bodies by its narrow strait known as Tiquina. The partner lake to Lake Titicaca is known as Pequeño lake (meaning small) by Peruvians, or Lake Huinaymarca by Bolivian.