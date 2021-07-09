Awesome Con, canceled last year, returns to DC convention center

Awesome Con, called a “celebration of geek culture” showcasing of pop culture, returns to D.C.’s Walter E. Reed Convention Center Aug. 20 through Aug. 22. Last year’s three-day event, originally scheduled for spring and then postponed until fall, was ultimately canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It drew more than 72,000 attendees when it was last held in 2019. This will be the eighth Awesome Con gathering in D.C.