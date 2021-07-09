Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Awesome Con, canceled last year, returns to DC convention center

By Jeff Clabaugh
WTOP
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwesome Con, called a “celebration of geek culture” showcasing of pop culture, returns to D.C.’s Walter E. Reed Convention Center Aug. 20 through Aug. 22. Last year’s three-day event, originally scheduled for spring and then postponed until fall, was ultimately canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It drew more than 72,000 attendees when it was last held in 2019. This will be the eighth Awesome Con gathering in D.C.

wtop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
William Shatner
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Sean Astin
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
George Takei
Person
Michael J. Fox
Person
Adam Savage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convention Center#Art#Leftfield Media#D C#Pride Alley#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Festival
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden calls court's DACA decision 'deeply disappointing,' vows to appeal it

President Biden on Saturday condemned a federal judge’s decision the day before to block new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying that the ruling was “deeply disappointing” and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to appeal it. Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook pushes back against White House criticism, says it's 'looking for scapegoats'

Facebook has levied additional criticism against President Biden and top administration officials over remarks that social media companies are not doing enough to combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, accusing the White House of “looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”. The public fight between the administration and social media companies...
Posted by
The Hill

Olympic Village records first coronavirus case days before Olympics begin

The Olympic Village recorded its first coronavirus case on Friday days before the Olympics are set to begin in Tokyo. Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, announced on Saturday that a person from the Olympic Village tested positive for the virus and is currently quarantining in a hotel, USA Today reported.
Posted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy