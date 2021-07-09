Cancel
Emergency System test for McKenzie Highway area happens at 10 a.m. Friday

By News Staff
KVAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 9 at 10 a.m., Central Lane 911 will conduct a test of the Community Emergency Notification System for the McKenzie Highway area serviced by McKenzie Fire and Rescue and the Mohawk Valley area serviced by Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District. The test notification messages are intended to reach...

