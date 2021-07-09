Cancel
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville City Council Delivers a Sweet Surprise

By Lee Evancho
Posted by 
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36XRg0_0asCwc3d00

July 9, 2021
Lee Evancho

The Jacksonville City Council surprised children at Jacksonville Community Center and the Boys and Girls Club with free ice cream!!

Councilwoman Sherry Laster said that all the city council were eager to participate when she pitched the idea! “They were excited!” She went on to say the purpose was to connect with the community’s youth to promote civic education and engagement. This provides a number of benefits and has the potential to create a generation of active, informed citizens.
These sweet kids are our future and we need to show them we care and support them. This was just a small gesture to bring some smiles on their faces on a hot summer day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfJQS_0asCwc3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tf5bm_0asCwc3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9sTh_0asCwc3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUVHs_0asCwc3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9DAQ_0asCwc3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dCMhI_0asCwc3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JG7Fi_0asCwc3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CMMg_0asCwc3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFB31_0asCwc3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WXgG_0asCwc3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCwoo_0asCwc3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QK1i6_0asCwc3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KTCZ_0asCwc3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKLG4_0asCwc3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ezSo4_0asCwc3d00
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County, AL
The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 http://www.calhounjournal.com
