Jacksonville City Council Delivers a Sweet Surprise

July 9, 2021

Lee Evancho

The Jacksonville City Council surprised children at Jacksonville Community Center and the Boys and Girls Club with free ice cream!!

Councilwoman Sherry Laster said that all the city council were eager to participate when she pitched the idea! “They were excited!” She went on to say the purpose was to connect with the community’s youth to promote civic education and engagement. This provides a number of benefits and has the potential to create a generation of active, informed citizens.

These sweet kids are our future and we need to show them we care and support them. This was just a small gesture to bring some smiles on their faces on a hot summer day.

