Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19: Infections up by 50% and airport queue warning

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The number of Covid-19 infections in the UK has risen by more than 50% in the week to 3 July, according to the Office for National Statistics. Its latest data from swab tests in the community suggests one in every 160 people has the virus, up from one in every 250 in the previous week. Meanwhile, the NHS Covid contact tracing app used in England and Wales may need to have its sensitivity reduced when restrictions are lifted in England, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Lily James
Person
Shelly Finkel
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Travel Agents#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Uk#Nhs#Transport#Border Force#Scottish#Fury#Wbc#Peruvian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
BBC
Country
Scotland
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldBBC

Nurse with long Covid urges people to use face masks

A nurse who spent 135 days in hospital with Covid-19 has urged people to continue wearing face masks after coronavirus restrictions are lifted in England. Paula McCarten, who lives in Baildon, near Bradford, is a police custody nurse at Humberside Police but has been off work with long Covid. She...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Dutch Covid-19 infections soar by 500% in a week

Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands skyrocketed by more than 500% over the past week, the country’s public health institute has reported. The surge follows the scrapping of almost all remaining lockdown restrictions and the reopening of night clubs in late June. The weekly update showing that nearly 52,000 people in...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Ireland to reopen to international travellers

Ireland is opening up to fully vaccinated British travellers from Monday. The relaxation of Covid travel restrictions will coincide with ‘Freedom Day’ in the UK. Tourism Ireland said there will be no need to for double jabbed travellers to quarantine in either direction. It will be the first European country...
Worldkfgo.com

Tourism not contributing to surge of COVID-19 infections in Greece

ATHENS (Reuters) – Tourism is not to blame for a surge of COVID-19 infections in Greece, the tourism minister said on Wednesday after the government reintroduced restrictions aimed at saving the summer season. Greece, which relies on tourism for a fifth of its economy, kicked off the season in May,...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

COVID-19 Crisis Could Return Quickly as Infections Surge, UK Adviser Warns

LONDON (Reuters) -England's coronavirus crisis could return again surprisingly quickly and the country is not yet out of the woods, the British government's chief medical adviser said, as infections surged ahead of the lifting of legal restrictions. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is removing most pandemic restrictions in England from...
TravelTelegraph

Can I travel to Italy, and what are the latest Covid restrictions?

Italy's approach to fine-tuning Covid regulations is very much an evidence-based affair, and for the time being evidence is pointing to cautious easing of restrictions for both holidaymakers and locals. As it stands, all Britons must complete a mandatory five-day quarantine upon arrival, and those that are not fully vaccinated will have to do the same for 10 days on return to the UK. Vaccinated travellers are exempt from July 19.
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Fears grow of new wave of COVID-19 infections

Jul. 16—AMMAN — As Eid Al Adha approaches, citizens and experts worry about a new wave of COVID-19 infections in the Kingdom. Abdulrahman Aladwan, a Jordanian in his 20s, recalled how many citizens in the past Eid Al Fitr did not follow safety precautions or wear masks. "A lot of...
POTUSTelegraph

Ireland to welcome fully vaccinated Britons from Monday

Fully vaccinated Britons will be allowed to visit Ireland restriction free from Monday, as the nation eases its border controls. Ireland will become the first country in Europe to allow entry to vaccinated British arrivals without the need to take any tests, either on arrival or departure, or to isolate.
WorldBBC

Covid: Fully jabbed arrivals from France must still quarantine

Fully jabbed travellers returning to England and Wales from France will still have to quarantine from Monday. From 19 July, adults who have been double jabbed in the UK arriving from amber list countries will not need to isolate for 10 days. But the government said the easing would not...
Public HealthTelegraph

Holidays to France thrown into chaos as fully vaccinated Britons will need to quarantine

French summer holidays have been thrown into chaos as ministers announced they would reimpose rules requiring fully vaccinated Britons to quarantine. All tourists arriving back from the country from Monday will have to isolate at home for up to 10 days, reversing plans for an exemption for those who have had two shots. It comes amid mounting concern over the spread of the beta, previously known as the South African, variant, and fears it may be more resistant to the current vaccines.
WorldTelegraph

‘I had sepsis in a French hospital but the NHS won't refund my £4,700’

Has a company treated you unfairly? Our consumer champion, Sally Hamilton, is here to help. For how to contact her click here. In late December 2019, I was unfortunately admitted to hospital in France for just under three weeks. I presented my European Health Insurance Card but also had to pay an extra €5,329 (£4,727).
Public HealthTravel Weekly

Checks abroad ‘to limit UK border queues’

Industry sources have downplayed concerns about lengthy queues at UK borders as passenger numbers ramp up from Monday. They warn bottlenecks are more likely at overseas airports when UK holidaymakers return home as carriers will be required to check proof of vaccination and pre-departure test results. Announcing the removal of...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Holidaymakers warned of long queues for Covid checks when crossing borders

Holidaymakers are bracing for long queues at borders as additional checks are carried out and international travel increases after quarantine measures are eased. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned on Friday that people should “expect more disruption than usual” due to coronavirus-related inspections. Travel firms reported accelerated bookings after the Government...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Medical staff 'distressed' by third wave

"We are planning for war and praying for peace." Dr Catherine Monaghan, a consultant in respiratory medicine at the University Hospital of North Tees, has worked all through the pandemic's first and second waves and now is facing up to the bleak reality of a third Covid surge. "We are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy