Austin “Cooper” Abadir won’t play with the AWP any time soon, since he’s moving away from CS:GO to try his hand on Riot Games’ FPS VALORANT. The 27-year-old North American pro, who is the younger brother of Ryan “freakazoid” Abadir, had been playing CS:GO professionally since 2017 and played for teams such as Swole Patrol, eUnited, and most recently Triumph Gaming. The switch, announced last night, comes just months after Triumph wasted the opportunity to qualify for ESL Pro League Season 14 as they lost to Bad News Bears in the grand finals of ESEA Premier Season 36 North America in April.